(CNN) -- After going 27 years without a US union, Amazon now faces a test from elections at not one but two of its warehouses. A union reelection at the company's Bessemer, Alabama, facility concluded Friday after a nearly two-month voting period by mail. Beginning that same day, thousands of workers at a Staten Island Amazon facility had a chance to cast a vote in person on whether to unionize. The results of both union elections could come as soon as this week.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO