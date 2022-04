Six people were killed and 12 injured in a shooting early on Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in central Sacramento. Police in California's state capital are searching for at least one suspect.Sacramento Police chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 0200 local time [0900 GMT] when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 12 either took themselves or were transported to hospital. No information was given on their condition.Ms Lester called it...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO