ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

More than 200 arrests made at climate change protests

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIpxR_0ey5RftB00

More than 200 people have been arrested as climate change activists enter a third day of protests at oil terminals.

Warwickshire Police said the force has made 54 arrests for offences including criminal damage, obstructing the highway and public order in relation to the ongoing protest at Kingsbury Oil Terminal.

In Essex, officers have arrested a total of 155 people following protests in the Thurrock district.

Activists from Just Stop Oil have been blocking access to oil terminals over the last three days, demanding that the Government stops new oil and gas projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEaA0_0ey5RftB00
Activists from Just Stop Oil take part in a blockade at the Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Warwickshire Police said on Sunday that a “significant operation remains ongoing” at Kingsbury, with officers working to bring the situation to a resolution “as soon as possible”.

Assistant Chief Constable Ben Smith, who is leading the operation, said: “We fully acknowledge every person’s right to engage in lawful protest; however, when that protest becomes unlawful and disproportionate in nature, we will act to protect the rights of others.

“Due to the nature and scale of the policing operation, a large number of officers have been deployed over the last two days.

“Although policing services have been effectively maintained across the rest of the county, I am hopeful the situation can be brought to a swift conclusion so my officers can return to protecting the communities of Warwickshire.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CQvl_0ey5RftB00
Police officers watch as activists from Just Stop Oil take part in a blockade at the Kingsbury Oil Terminal (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Essex Police said 63 arrests were made on Friday, 57 on Saturday and a further 35 on Sunday, for a variety of offences.

Activists from Just Stop Oil said on Saturday that they had blocked access to the Titan Truck Park and revealed a secret underground network of tunnels at the Navigator and Grays oil terminals.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: “The operational and logistical challenges my officers have faced in the last 48 hours have been exceptional.

“We continue to work today with our key partners to bring these protests to a swift and safe conclusion, and to minimise community impact.

“A priority has been to reopen the sites disrupted by these protests, and I am pleased with the progress we are making.

“I want to once again be clear: policing is not anti-protest, but we must intervene where there is a risk to life or where laws are being broken, and we will do so.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMCZV_0ey5RftB00
Police officers from the Protester Removal Team work to free a Just Stop Oil activist from beneath the ground at the Titan Truck Park in Grays, Essex (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Arrests have been made elsewhere too in recent days.

The Metropolitan Police arrested 14 activists who broke into a facility at Bedfont Road in Staines, Surrey, and West Midlands Police arrested six people at a terminal in Tyburn, Birmingham.

Hampshire Police said a number of protests took place on Friday at Hythe Terminal in New Road in Hythe and at BP in Hamble Lane and Copse Lane, and officers made four arrests.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass while two others were held on suspicion of aggravated trespass and failing to comply with conditions.

The force said on Saturday that all protesters have since left the area and the active police presence across both sites has been stood down.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Police arrest 275 people after fuel protests

Police have arrested 275 people after a series of fuel protests across the UK. Essex Police said they had arrested 10 people on Monday following a number of demonstrations at fuel sites in the county on Friday. The force added it had now arrested 172 people in total and it...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essex Police#Tunnels#Climate Change#Protest#Oil Terminal#Warwickshire Police
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Family mourn after second traffic accident death

A mother has paid tribute to her "outgoing" son who died when his motorbike hit a wall. Craig Lear-Jones, 28, died at the scene near to The Fox Inn in Wem, Shropshire, at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday. His sister, Tara, had died in a road traffic collision on the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Protests
BBC

Three dogs secured after Egdon attack on toddler

Three dogs have been secured following an attack on a two-year-old boy that left him in a critical condition, police have confirmed. He was seriously hurt at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday. West Mercia Police said the dogs had been removed from the property and there was no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kirstie Ellis ‘murder’: Woman ‘laid dead in house undiscovered for weeks’, police say as two arrested

A woman who was found dead in a property in West Yorkshire had been there for “a number of weeks”, police have said. Kirstie Ellis’s death is now the subject of a murder investigation and two people have been arrested. Her family said that they were “heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.” They described her as a “beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun.”Ms Ellis’s body was discovered inside a property in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley after police received a concern for safety report on 25 March. They have issued an appeal for anyone “who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Police failing to bring in talent from black communities, says racism lead

The police have failed to "bring in enough talent from black communities and ensure they thrive," the lead for tackling racism within UK forces says. Sir David Thompson, chief constable of West Midlands Police, told BBC Newsnight racist incidents involving officers had been damaging. He added it was a shame...
SOCIETY
BBC

Christopher Hughes murder probe: Sixth man charged over death

A sixth man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man was found dead near a road. The body of Christopher Hughes, 37, from Wigan, was found in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, on 22 February, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. Mohammed Razgar, of Plane Avenue in Wigan, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jurors shown footage of plain-clothes police officers stopping MP murder suspect

Jurors have been shown footage of the moment a knife-wielding terror suspect accused of murdering MP Sir David Amess was tackled by two plain-clothes police officers.Video showed Essex police constables Scott James and Ryan Curtis ordering Ali Harbi Ali to drop a bloody, foot-long carving knife before charging at him and pinning him to the floor.In the aftermath, 26-year-old university drop-out Ali could be heard describing himself as “a happy guy” who was “prepared to die”, before asking the officers to put his glasses back on his face.One of the officers replied: “Mate, that’s not our concern.”The stand-off happened within...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Newly qualified dentist who was caught smoking a joint as he drove home after the second day in his job is fined £1,269 and banned from driving for 12 months

A young dentist was caught smoking cannabis while driving home after his second day in a new job, a court heard. Sajid Patel, 25, was initially pulled over for speeding, but officers later smelled the illicit substance coming from his VW Golf vehicle and arrested him for drug-driving. Bolton Magistrates'...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Fifty drugs arrests plus cash and weapons seized in County Lines swoops

Police serving Shropshire have made 50 arrests and seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs and weapons in a major crackdown on County Lines criminals. The action saw West Mercia Police officers swoop on properties in a bid to disrupt gangs which use mobile phone lines to sell substances including cocaine, cannabis and heroin in both neighbouring and distant towns.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy