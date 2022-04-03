ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Body of man who jumped from Henley Street bridge found

By Hannah Moore
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said that the body of the man who jumped from Henley Street bridge has been found.

Around 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Knoxville Police responded after two kayakers reported seeing a body in the water near Cherokee Farms.

KPD investigators, Knoxville Fire Department personnel and the Medical Examiner’s Office recovered the body, which was identified as the man who jumped from the Henley Street Bridge on March 7.

Suspect in Knox County car chase dies in crash

Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357), (also known as the Treatment Referral Routing Service), via text message: 435748 (HELP4U), or TTY: 1-800-487-4889 is a confidential, free, 24-hour-a-day, 365-day-a-year, information service, in English and Spanish, for individuals and family members facing mental and/or substance use disorders. This service provides referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups, and community-based organizations.

