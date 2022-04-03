ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City man arrested for kidnapping after weekend shooting

By John Murphy
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges after police responded to shots fired Saturday.

Around 4 p.m., officers received a report of shots fired at the 1800 block of Jackson Street, according to a release.

Upon arrival, officers found a minivan with the front passenger window shot out and a bullet hole in the hood. A garage in the area also had multiple bullet holes, according to the release.

Witnesses identified a man who was carrying a black and gray rifle around the time of the incident.

Sioux City man who traded gun used for attempted killing of child receives prison sentence

An investigation led to the house of the man identified as Capri Rogers, 34, of Sioux City, who was seen carrying the rifle described by witnesses. A search through the house resulted in officers finding a revolver and a shotgun.

Officers also found a woman identified as Rogers’ girlfriend inside the house suffering from multiple serious injuries.

Rogers was arrested for first-degree kidnapping, a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, felony domestic assault, and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.

