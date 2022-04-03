ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

'I grew up with this story': Milwaukee Rep production of 'Titanic' holds special meaning for longtime employee with personal connection to infamous tragedy

By Mike Strehlow
CBS 58
 1 day ago

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of Titanic, the Musical opens Tuesday and runs through May 15th at the...

cbs58.com

CBS 58

Titanic The Musical prepares to set sail at Milwaukee Rep

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - A production that's been over two years in the making is finally going to hit the stage with the curtain set to rise on Titanic The Musical at Milwaukee Repertory Theater. "This is the first show of any huge magnitude, outside of Christmas Carol, that we've...
MILWAUKEE, WI
