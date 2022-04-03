ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Six people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in downtown Sacramento and police in California’s state capital were searching for at least one suspect. Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said at a...

KSAT 12

1 dead after overnight shooting on Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a shooting on the Northwest Side overnight, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Wurzbach Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said they arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cbs17

Man seriously injured in afternoon Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Durham. According to Durham police, officers responded to the shooting report along the 1100 block of Wabash Street just before 4:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man who had...
DURHAM, NC

