Army Corps of Engineers sets another $223M for harbor dredging, flood mitigation in Hampton Roads

The Army Corps of Engineers has allocated an additional $223.9 million to Hampton Roads projects.

The new funds come from last year’s infrastructure act, and are in addition to $402 million previously appropriated under the act and this year’s omnibus federal spending bill, according to the region’s Congressional delegation.

The additional allocation includes $72.4 million for the Norfolk Harbor Deepening and Widening Project.

A total of $40 million will go to deepen and widen the Thimble Shoal west channel. The remaining $32.4 million will be used to complete the Atlantic Ocean channel and the channel to Newport News.

The Corps allocated $69.3 million for the project in January from infrastructure act funds and $83.7 million with the passage earlier this month of the fiscal year 2022 omnibus appropriations bill.

The project will allow ships with deeper drafts to move to and from the port, and will allow two-way traffic through the Thimble Shoals channel. Now, when large containerships arrive or leave, the Coast Guard imposes temporary one-way traffic rules there.

Norfolk’s Coastal Storm Risk Management Project will get an additional $150 million to build the downtown Norfolk to Ghent floodwalls with gates at the Hague.

The money also covers design work for other portions of the project, and to start neighborhood flood control works.

The city’s storm risk work received $249.3 million through the infrastructure act in January.

Ultimately, the project will create a system of surge barriers, tidal gates, floodwalls, levees, pump stations, and non-structural measures to control flooding through much of Norfolk.

The Corps is also providing $1.5 million for of the Virginia Beach and Vicinity Coastal Storm Risk Management Study, which will report on the feasibility of flood control work in the city.

The additional funding was announced by Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Representatives Bobby Scott, D-Newport News, and Elaine Luria, D-Virginia Beach. They’ve pushed for federal funding for the projects since 2018.

Dave Ress, 757-247-4535, dress@dailypress.com