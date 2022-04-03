ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

6 people are dead and at least 10 others injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boC5r_0ey5Qs0l00
Rich Pedroncelli/AP

(CNN) — Six people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning, police said.

Sacramento police are asking the public’s help in finding whoever opened fire downtown Sunday morning, killing six people.

The melee happened near 10th and K streets, according to local police.

“9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims,” Sacramento police tweeted. “Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

A large crowd was gathered in the area when gunfire erupted around 2 a.m., Lester told reporters Sunday morning.

However, it was unclear whether the crowd was connected to a particular venue or event, Lester said.

The shooting scene is within a few blocks of several notable landmarks: the California State Capitol, Sacramento City Hall and Golden 1 Center, where the Sacramento Kings are scheduled to play Sunday night.

Lester said the area around the scene of the shooting is now secure, but police did not have a description of the suspect.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg shared his grief about the mass shooting.

“Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning,” the mayor tweeted. “The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers

7K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

1 Dead, At Least 28 Injured, Including Children at Arkansas Car Show Shooting

Authorities said 23-year-old Cameron Shaffer of Jackson, Arkansas, was killed. They said there was no indication that he was involved in the confrontation. Bullets hit at least six children, who were taken to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. They reportedly range in age from 19 months to 11 years old. Most of the children had reportedly been released from the hospital by Sunday afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Sacramento shooting: Six killed and 12 wounded as police hunt gunman

Six people were killed and 12 injured in a shooting early on Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in central Sacramento. Police in California's state capital are searching for at least one suspect.Sacramento Police chief Kathy Lester said at a news conference that police were patrolling the area at about 0200 local time [0900 GMT] when they heard gunfire. When they arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd gathered on the street and six people dead. Another 12 either took themselves or were transported to hospital. No information was given on their condition.Ms Lester called it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
KOAT 7

One dead, two others injured in Silver City shooting

SILVER CITY, N.M. — One person has died and two others were injured in a shooting in Silver City. According to the Silver City Police Department, a shooting was reported Wednesday evening near Bennett and Silver Heights. When officers arrived on scene, they found three people who had injuries after being shot. Two of the injured victims were flown to a trauma center. One of the injured victims died while being transported by air to a trauma center.
SILVER CITY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento Kings#Downtown Sacramento#Mass Shooting#Cnn#L St J St#Osint Updates
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspects in downtown Palm Springs shooting that injured three people charged with attempted homicide

Two men accused of shooting three people in downtown Palm Springs early Sunday morning are expected in court today to face a number of charges. The shooting was reported at around 1:50 a.m. on the 200 block of S Indian Canyon Drive. Callers told police dispatch that at least two people were struck by gunfire, The post Suspects in downtown Palm Springs shooting that injured three people charged with attempted homicide appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KRMG

Police chief: Multiple shooters in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif — (AP) — Six people were killed and 12 injured before dawn Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California's capital city, the police chief said. Three...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Austin

Two people injured following overnight shooting in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight in the entertainment district in downtown Austin and left two people injured. The City of Austin shared a tweet around 1:44 a.m. saying possible shots were fired at East 7th Street and Trinity Street. The...
AUSTIN, TX
WQAD

Separate shootings in Davenport leave 2 people injured Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two men are in the hospital after a pair of shootings that happened hours apart in Davenport early Sunday morning. According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 1:30 a.m. March 27 officers were alerted to a gunshot victim in the 1300 block of West Third Street while they were present in the area for bar closes.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Mother of Sacramento shooting victim decries ‘senseless massacre’ as hunt for multiple gunmen continues

The mother of one of the victims in the Sacramento mass shooting has decried the “senseless” massacre as the hunt for multiple gunmen carries on. Sergio Harris, 38, was a married father of two who died in the shooting at around 2am on Sunday morning in the California state capital. In total, six people were killed and 12 were injured – four of them critically. His mother, Pamela Harris, told NBC’s Today that “hopefully they’ll catch these people and prosecute them to the fullest”. “Because this was senseless,” she added. She said that there were “bullets everywhere” after at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISN

Man critically injured, 3 other people hurt in quadruple shooting

MILWAUKEE — Police are looking for the shooter or shooters in a quadruple shooting Sunday morning in Milwaukee. The shooting happened about 4:20 a.m. near North 28th and West Melvina streets. The gunman fired several shots during an argument at a party, police said. Police said a 24-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy