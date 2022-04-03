ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, AL

14-year-old killed in DeKalb County hit and run

By Kait Newsum
 1 day ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed a teen has died as a result of a crash late Saturday night.

Authorities say the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:20 p.m. on Alabama 75 near the 68-mile marker, about three miles south of Geraldine.

The unnamed 14-year-old from Crossville was killed when the 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle they were driving was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

ALEA says the teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division say no more information is available as they continue their investigation into the crash.

If you have any information regarding the unknown vehicle and /or incident, contact ALEA Troopers immediately at 256-353-0631.

