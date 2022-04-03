ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

1 man shot and killed following a fight in Orange County, deputies say

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
15-year-old killed in Pittsburgh shooting Authorities are investigating a shooting outside Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh that left a 15-year-old boy dead on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday in Orange County.

The shooting happened at 4:46 p.m. at the Pointe Vista Apartments on the 5400 block on Pointe Vista Circle.

Witnesses told deputies that the shooting occurred after two men were engaged in a physical altercation.

When deputies arrived, they located an adult male in his 40s who was found unresponsive with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Rescue.

Deputies have not released any information on the shooter.

Channel 9 will bring you updates in this case as they become available.

