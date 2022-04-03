1 man shot and killed following a fight in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday in Orange County.
The shooting happened at 4:46 p.m. at the Pointe Vista Apartments on the 5400 block on Pointe Vista Circle.
Witnesses told deputies that the shooting occurred after two men were engaged in a physical altercation.
When deputies arrived, they located an adult male in his 40s who was found unresponsive with a fatal gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Rescue.
Deputies have not released any information on the shooter.
