Indianapolis, IN

IMPD says missing 21-year-old found safe

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
 2 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police say a 21-year-old man who had been reported missing has been located and is safe.

Seth Retz was last spotted Friday at his home, according to IMPD.

Police say he's unfamiliar with the area.

Retz is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black and white tennis shoes and could be wearing pajama or dress pants.

Police asked anyone with information on Retz's whereabouts to contact its Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange

