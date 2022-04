It's official: Julio Rodriguez is on the Seattle Mariners' Opening Day roster. The 21-year-old phenom was electric in spring training, slashing .419/.471/.839 with three homers, including a tape-measure shot in his first spring at-bat and another that was an inside-the-parker. It was assumed that J-Rod would be up with big-league club at some point in 2022, but after looking like the team's best player over the last month, the M's hand was forced. It's a big season for Seattle coming off a surprise 90-win campaign in 2021. The team goes into the year with playoff aspirations, and if the M's do get there, Rodriguez will likely be a big reason why.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO