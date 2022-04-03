Twin brothers killed, 4 firefighters injured in Trenton house fire

A house fire in Trenton Saturday night left twin brothers killed and several firefighters injured.

The incident occurred at a home on the 800 block of Cateret Avenue. The fire reached three alarms before it was quelled by first responders.

The brothers, 20, were the only fatalities. Their names have not yet been publicly released. Two others in the home were able to make it to safety.

Four firefighters were injured. One was taken to the hospital for burn injuries. Three others were injured when part of the structure collapsed. They are in stable condition.

Its not yet known what sparked the fire.