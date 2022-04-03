Woman groped aboard Brooklyn subway train, police say
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a woman onboard a subway train in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said Saturday.
Around 12:10 p.m. Friday, the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim and grabbed her breasts while onboard a southbound N train approaching the Kings Highway subway station, officials said.
Police are asking for help in finding the suspect.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
