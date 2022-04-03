ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman groped aboard Brooklyn subway train, police say

By AJ Jondonero
 1 day ago

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a woman onboard a subway train in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said Saturday.

Around 12:10 p.m. Friday, the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim and grabbed her breasts while onboard a southbound N train approaching the Kings Highway subway station, officials said.

Police are asking for help in finding the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

kasey cb
21h ago

Nothing new!! They are groping women, children (girls and boys) all the time. Men are getting groped too they just don't report it they either let it go, or let them continue and join into it, or attack back then let it go after they slap the person, or they just curse at them and threaten them and walk away.

