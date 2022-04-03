Homicide: 1 man shot, killed at off-campus party involving Baylor students

Police are investigating the overnight murder of an uninvited guest to an off-campus party involving Baylor University students.

The homicide took place in the 2300 block of South 2nd Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to Waco police, the man before he was shot and killed started threatening people with a gun when he showed up to the party. An argument ensured and a “second man” shot and killed the “original aggressor,” police said in a news release Sunday.

“When officers arrived, the man who shot the original aggressor was not on scene and officers have not been able to speak with him at this time,” police said.

Police say the gunshot victim isn’t a Baylor student. Identification of the victim is pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information should call police at (254) 750- 7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357.