Viva Ann-Margret!

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1964 Elvis was already a legend – and 23-year-old Ann-Margret was on her way to becoming one, too. In a career that's spanned more than six decades, she's evolved from '60s sex symbol to a Hollywood grand dame. Correspondent Tracy Smith asked, "How do you think it...

Tootsie Imperial
16h ago

She was not a supported of the communists during that war. On the contrary she made many trips there to entertain our troops. Look it up. Are you thinking of Jane Fonda?

Carol Kletz
15h ago

She was in my time, so I saw her on television and in all of her movies! She is a beautiful woman inside and out ! She was always reserved in her interviews ! Disagree with person saying she acted like on drugs!

Midnightlace
23h ago

She was a little before my time but I've watched her movies. I thought she was beautiful and had a screen precents

