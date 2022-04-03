One dead, another critically injured in Draper party shooting

One person was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a Draper home rented on Airbnb early Sunday morning. Police said the suspect remains at large following the incident.

Just before 3:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Vista Way and Cranberry Hill Drive, where a party had been taking place at a home rented through Airbnb.

According to Draper City Police officials, the party had begun to wind down and people were starting to leave when an argument broke out between two groups that began throwing beer bottles at one another.

A male suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several shots, hitting two people. One victim died on scene, while the other was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in critical condition.

Multiple agencies responded as police attempted to locate the suspect, including Utah Highway Patrol, which aided the search by helicopter.

Preliminary reports from witnesses say the suspect may have attempted to carjack a vehicle as people began to flee in a panic after shots were fired.

The suspect is still at large, but officials believe there is no immediate danger to the public, as the aggression appeared to be limited to those attending the party.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to process the scene and interview witnesses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Draper Police at 801-576-6500.

Airbnb sent a statement to FOX 13 News, saying:

"We join the Draper community in condemning this senseless gun violence. We ban parties [airbnb.com] , and we have removed the booking guest from our platform as we conduct a thorough investigation. We have also reached out to the leadership of the Draper Police Department to offer our assistance as they work to find the person responsible for this criminal act."

The company also said it has deactivated the listing as they investigate. They also said the Airbnb host "was not aware of the party and did not consent to it."