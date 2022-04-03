ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative spark: Welder sees art in motorcycle parts, other scraps of metal

By By Stephen Zenner / The Blade
 1 day ago

Flashes of light explode from the continuous scratchy sounds of electricity and heat, fusing metal against metal into one piece.

Welding is used in construction and manufacturing; exhaust lines, grids, and support beams can instantly be secured with highly concentrated heat, two seemingly unchangeable parts magically made into one. Repairs can also be finalized with the ability to melt metal.

It can be a distinguishing skill for blue-collar workers, and 50 years ago, not far from the Steel City, Randy Neal, 68, of Perrysburg Township, got his start in the welding trade.

At age 17, Neal was not even out of high school when he began learning how to weld, and for the next eight years he would expand his trade, getting his first welding job with Armagost Steel Corporation in DuBois, Pa. After those first years working as a welder, Neal moved into law enforcement, and then expanded his education allowing him to get a job with the IRS to support his wife and kids.

“I always liked welding,” said Neal, who never fully put the craft away. “Even when I was in law enforcement I still played around with welding for people and just fixing things that were broken.”

In 2003 Neal completed the construction of a workshop on the back of his property, a suitable area to dedicate to welding. After his retirement in 2010, Neal began to turn back to his roots, and also started to experiment.

“So it was almost all lawn ornaments at first,” said Neal’s son, Ben Neal, 41, of Monclova, who talked about his father’s first jump into creating metal-welded sculptures.

Randy Neal made simple forms when he started out: railroad spikes colored like lady bugs, horseshoes put together into a cross, and small figurines golfing. But eventually he started to think more creatively.

“There's a motorcycle shop that gives me their scrap parts, so you end up with a bin full of parts,” Neal said, describing his process. “You look through them and think, OK, now what can I make?”

A turkey from a brake rotor, a turtle from John Deere chain, and a horse head from a score of horseshoes, to name a few.

Eventually the hobby got a little more attention when Neal started to donate his metal art pieces to charitable organizations, for their silent auctions, including Acoustics for Autism and Down for the Ride.

“I knew from the chain this was pretty interesting,” said Jerry Glanville, of Perrysburg, who noticed one of Neal’s metal guitars made from Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts for sale in Rae Ray’s Decor and More on Louisiana Avenue in Perrysburg. The parts stood out to Glanville,  a former Harley rider himself.

The metal guitars have become a signature mark of what Neal is able to do, and Glanville, along with others, have commissioned Neal for specific metal conglomerations, including some of his more delicate metal flowers.

To check out more of his work, find him on Instagram @ren_studio1.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Blade

This veteran is among thousands of Toledoans who need a new roof

The five-gallon bucket positioned in the corner of Glenn and Sheila Walker's bedroom serves as an early warning system. During drenching rainstorms, the Toledo couple awakens in the middle of the night to the drip drip drip of water hitting plastic. It's the sign that rain has seeped through crumbling roof shingles and plywood, soaked part of the plaster ceiling, and is now inside the house, ruining another night’s sleep.
TOLEDO, OH
