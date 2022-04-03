ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBCU All-Star Game is Ready for Tipoff

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
 1 day ago

The HBCU All-Star Basketball Game is ready to "Tipoff" history in New Orleans.

Sunday afternoon's opening tip-off in New Orleans' UNO Lakefront Arena will fulfill Travis Williams' vision for the HBCU All-Star Game. Twenty-four HBCU basketball players will showcase their talent before millions watching on CBS Sports at 3 PM CT.

The inaugural event culminates a three-year journey for Williams, who battled through COVID-19 and kept his focus on making the HBCU All-Star Game a reality.

A touch of HBCU spice will season the CBS broadcast in the Big Easy with Hampton University alum Brian Custer calling the play-by-play. Also, Southern University's Avery Johnson will serve as an analyst with former NCAA great Clark Kellogg and sideline reporter AJ Ross hails from Howard University.

How to Watch

  • Date: Sunday, Apr. 3
  • Where: UNO Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, LA
  • Broadcast & Streaming: CBS and CBS Sports Live Streaming
  • Time: 3 PM CT

HBCU All-Star Game Team Rosters

The two teams are named after a pair of HBCU Legends, John McClendon and Clarence "Big House" Gaines.

Team Clarence "Big House" Gaines (SWAC & CIAA HBCU All-Stars)

Coach Gaines was an outstanding player at Morgan State University before coaching at Winston-Salem State University for 47 years. The six-time CIAA Coach of the Year won the NCAA Division II National Championship in 1967 and received induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame (1982) and College Basketball Hall of Fame (2006). Coach Gaines' impressive 828-447 record is golden standard for HBCU coaches.

Team Gaines Coaches

  • Landon Bussie, Alcorn State
  • Corey Lower, Lincoln (PA)

Team Gaines Roster

  • Jonas James III, PG, 6-0, 200, Jackson State University University, SWAC, NCAA Division I,
  • Shawn Williams PG 6-1, 180, University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff SWAC, NCAA Division I
  • Juwaun Daniels ,SG, 6-7, 205, Prairie View A&M University SWAC, NCAA Division I
  • Jalen Seegars SG, 6-5, 215, Fayetteville State University, CIAA, NCAA Division II
  • Javonte Cooke, SG/SF, 6-5, 200, Winston Salem State University CIAA, NCAA Division II
  • Kassim Nicholson, SF/PF, 6-7, 200, Tennessee State University, NCAA Division I Independent
  • Jordan Peebles, SF, 6-7, 190, Virginia Union University CIAA, NCAA Division II
  • Prince Moss SF, 6-7, 180, Grambling State University, SWAC, NCAA Division I
  • Lenell Henry, PF/C, 6-8, 215, Alcorn State University SWAC, NCAA Division I
  • Darian "DJ" Jones, F/C, 6-9, 200, Florida A&M University SWAC, NCAA Division I
  • Navar Elmore, F/C, 6-9, 205, Livingstone College CIAA, NCAA Division II
  • Brison Gresham, F/C, 6-9, 240, Texas Southern University SWAC, NCAA Division I

Team John McLendon (MEAC & SIAC HBCU All-Stars)

McLendon coached collegiate basketball at NC College, Hampton, Tennessee A&I, Kentucky State, and Cleveland State. He was the first Black coach to lead a predominantly white college program and coach at the professional ranks with the Cleveland Pipers. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame (1979, 2016) and College Basketball Hall of Fame (2006). He learned basketball from the founder of the sport, Dr. James Naismith. Unfortunately, due to segregation, McLendon could never play varsity basketball for the University of Kansas. Ironically, Kansas is playing for the NCAA National Championship on Monday, Apr. 4, in New Orleans, after the HBCU All-Star Game.

Team McLendon Coaches

  • Robert Jones,Norfolk State
  • Corey Lower, Miles College

Team McLendon Roster

  • Kam Langley PG 6-2, 175 North Carolina A&T State University, NCAA Division I Independent
  • Brandon Miller PG 6-0, 175 Miles College SIAC, NCAA Division II
  • Kyle Foster SG 6-5, 172 Howard University MEAC NCAA, NCAA Division I
  • Trey DeLoach SG 6-5, 185 Savannah State University SIAC, NCAA Division I
  • Myles Carter SG 6-1, 185 Delaware State University MEAC, NCAA Division I
  • Randy Miller SG 6-2 180 North Carolina Central University MEAC, NCAA Division I
  • Tajh Green SF 6-8, 210 Benedict College SIAC, NCAA Division II
  • Noah Morgan SF 6-6, 195 Morehouse College SIAC, NCAA Division II
  • Randall Brumant PF 6-7, 220 Howard University MEAC, NCAA Division II
  • Deaquan Williams F/C 6-8, 210 South Carolina State University MEAC, NCAA Division I
  • JaQuan Lawrence F/C 6-8, 200 LeMoyne-Owen College SIAC, NCAA Division II
  • Najee Garvin F/C 6-8, 210 Hampton University, NCAA Division I Independent

More on the HBCU All-Star Game Coverage

#Morgan State University#Howard University#Uno Lakefront Arena#Cbs Sports#Hampton University#Southern University#Ncaa Great Clark Kellogg#La Broadcast Streaming#Ncaa Division
