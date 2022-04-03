ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christopher Raeburn Takes New Timberland Role, Collaborator at large

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 1 day ago
LONDON — Christopher Raeburn has a new title at Timberland , collaborator at large. The British designer has confirmed he will no longer hold the global creative director role, but will continue to work closely with the brand.

The London-based Raeburn, a recycling and upcycling fashion pioneer , will not be replaced in the global role. Raeburn joined Timberland as creative director four years ago , worked on many sustainability initiatives with the brand.

Timberland said in a statement that it has enjoyed “a terrific relationship” with Raeburn over the past four years, “marked with important work that has really stretched the Timberland brand in terms of both eco-innovation and style.”

The company said it will continue on its “journey together with Chris, in the role of collaborator at large, where he’ll continue to lend his creative vision and talents to our Earthkeepers platform, and join a roster of collaborators who, together with our designers, will push the boundaries of our brand.”

Earthkeepers is a collection of sustainable clothing and footwear, with a segment designed by Raeburn.

Timberland added that it has been bolstering its internal design, digital and innovation capabilities, under Chris McGrath in footwear, and Nick Barber in apparel.

“With Chris and Nick as our global footwear and apparel leads, and innovators like Christopher Raeburn on our side, we’ve got some incredibly exciting things in store as we head into Timberland’s 50th anniversary year,” the company said.

Raeburn confirmed the change on his LinkedIn page on Friday, noting that collaborator at large was a newly created role, and that he was “honored to work with the entire Timberland team to move the world forward. I can’t wait to start this next chapter.⁠”

He said he was proud of the work he’s done with Timberland so far, “pushing the boundaries of eco-innovation and product design. Collaboration has been at the center of it all, with projects like Construct: 10061, the Tommy x Timberland capsule, and Earthkeepers by Raeburn, a collection of responsibly designed, progressively styled products that I could not be prouder of.⁠”

He noted that his key area of focus at Timberland will be Earthkeepers by Raeburn, with a new collection due out soon “that’s steeped in progressive design and eco-innovation. We’ve also got amazing new collaborations on the horizon, and some exciting work leading up to Timberland’s 50th anniversary next year,” the designer said.

Asked why he would no longer be serving as global creative director, Raeburn told WWD that he was transitioning his role “due to the progress we’ve made through the partnership. The move will allow me to focus on Earthkeepers by Raeburn and a myriad of collaborations for Timberland.”

He described the move as a “very positive evolution.”

