ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Baku nightclub gas leak explosion leaves 1 dead, 31 injured

WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago

MOSCOW — (AP) — An explosion caused by a gas leak hit a nightclub in the capital of Azerbaijan and set off a fire early Sunday, killing one person and injuring 31 others, officials said.

The gas provider Azerigas said the explosion at the LocationBaku nightclub was caused by a leaky gas canister.

Officials said a club employee was killed by the explosion and 31 people suffered various injuries. Health Ministry spokesman Parviz Abubekirov told the AP that 24 people had been hospitalized, most of them with burns.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the club in central Baku at 3 a.m. and extinguished the fire before it could spread.

Video posted on social media showed dozens of people in a panic, some of them injured, outside the club, which appeared to have been heavily damaged by the explosion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WOKV
WOKV

7K+

Followers

60K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NBC Washington

2 Dead After Gas Explosion at Popular Mexican Resort: Officials

A gas tank exploded at a beachside restaurant on Mexico’s Caribbean coast Monday, killing two restaurant employees and injuring 18 people, authorities said. The restaurant is in a popular tourist zone of the Playa del Carmen resort, south of Cancun, and three of the injured people were apparently customers, though no information on their nationalities was immediately available. The other 15 people injured in the blast were also restaurant employees, officials said.
ACCIDENTS
AZFamily

Car crash in Mesa leaves one person dead, others injured

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one person is dead and others are injured after a car crash in Mesa on Tuesday evening. It happened near Gilbert and Lindsay roads. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and spotted a black car on the sidewalk with damage to the front hood and windshield. A white car was also seen a short distance away with damage to its passenger side.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Nightclub#Moscow#Accident#Ap#Locationbaku#Health Ministry
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Shooting erupts at Arkansas car show leaving one dead, 24 injured

One person has been killed and 24 people were injured after gunfire erupted at a car show in southeast Arkansas. The shooting took place around 7.25pm on Saturday in Dumas, a small town about 90 miles south of Little Rock.State troopers and local police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired into a crowd outside a business in Dumas’s town centre. Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the crime scene stretched across the small town, which has a population of 5,000 people.Mr Sadler told USA Today on Sunday that “one suspect is in custody and a search is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

Hollister shooting leaves two dead and multiple injured

HOLLISTER, Calif. - Two people are dead and multiple are wounded, following a drive-by shooting in central California Saturday evening, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 9:00 p.m. in the area of Rustic and Roble streets, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. None of the victims were...
HOLLISTER, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Azerbaijan
Macomb Daily

Shooting at Warren gas station leaves one dead

One man was killed Wednesday afternoon at a Marathon gas station in Warren in what police are describing as an execution style shooting. A 46-year-old man of Arabic descent was killed outside of his vehicle at the gas station, located at Ryan Road and Jarvis Avenue just south of Nine Mile Road, when the suspect vehicle pulled into the gas station and a passenger exited the vehicle. The passenger walked up to the victim and shot him in the head.
WARREN, MI
KYTV

Police: 2 injured in shootings outside Springfield nightclub

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting incident outside a Springfield nightclub that led to injuries for two victims. Officers responded to the True Empire nightclub on South Scenic Street near Elm around 3:30 a.m Sunday for a report of gunshots. Officers found a large crowd of people and damage to the club, including shattered front doors. Police say they are working on leads for a possible shooter.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
International Business Times

Florida Men Turn To 'Hacking' Fuel Pumps To Bring Down Gas Prices

Gas prices in the United States are on the upswing, bringing up inflation with it and leaving more Americans stressed at the pump. The hike in gas prices can also lead to new incentive to break the law. Last week, seven Florida men were arrested in Polk and Pasco counties...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox 19

Gas explosion occurs at Milford donut shop leaving owner with burns

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A small gas explosion occurred at a Milford donut shop Saturday night, causing the owner to be burned. Police were called to a Pop’s Donuts on Ohio 131 around 10 p.m. and discovered that the storefront was completely destroyed. The owner was burned and had...
MILFORD, OH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
60K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy