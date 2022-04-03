Editorial: Voters must be accountable, too

I do not support the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s proposal to make the restaurant street seating program permanent (“Outdoor seating for Portland restaurants, bars could be made permanent, for a fee,” March 15). The program, established to help restaurants stay afloat during the pandemic, is becoming vastly different – privatizing public property to provide privileged and exclusive use of our city streets. It adds to the current junky look of the city and limits visibility for cars, bicyclists and pedestrians. Pedestrians are forced to reluctantly traipse through restaurant seating or walk in the street. Because so many parking places have been eliminated, patrons park in nearby residential neighborhoods. Finally, most of these structures rely on inefficient fossil-fuel heaters, which literally heat the outdoors. I urge the City Council to vote against making these structures permanent.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO