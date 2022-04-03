ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Editorial: Voters must be accountable, too

By The Oregonian Editorial Board
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 1 day ago
Soon, ballots will be arriving in Oregonians’ mailboxes asking them to pick candidates, authorize new taxes and support ballot measures. Voters should take this moment to also evaluate their previous votes – and hold themselves accountable. No doubt, we’ve all had some votes we wish we could...

