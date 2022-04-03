ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Iconic NJ Deli Reopening After Pandemic Shutdown

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOxIO_0ey5N3CQ00
Hobby's Deli Photo Credit: HobbysDeli Instagram

A family-owned New Jersey deli is gearing up for a long-awaited reopening, originally reported by NJ Advance Media.

Hobby's Delicatessen, in Newark, announced in an April Fool's joke "We are open... ing soon."

The Kosher-style deli — whose website says it was "established before you were born" — was bought by Sam Brummer in 1962. His two sons, Michael and Marc, later took over.

As detailed in NJ.com's report, the deli closed nearly 30 years ago after being ravaged by a fire. The Brummer brothers say they're taking the lessons they learned from that reopening and applying them to this one.

The Brummers want to make sure everything is in place when they reopen following renovations and Hobby's pandemic shutdown to meet the customers' needs.

"An old-fashioned Jewish delicatessen, Hobby’s still pickles its own legendary corned beef in fifty-gallon stainless steel vats, and its potato pancakes are a must-have," its website says.

"Soups are hearty and, of course, homemade. But Hobby’s is much more than a place to enjoy hard-to-find top-quality Eastern-European delicacies - Hobby’s offers a wonderful line of freshly-made salads, fresh fruits, and daily specials such as gazpacho, fresh salmon, chicken fajita wraps and other, more modern fare."

Hobby's is expected to reopen sometime this month.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Daily Voice
Daily Voice

244K+

Followers

39K+

Posts

74M+

Views

Related
Daily Voice

Fast Food Chicken Joint Opening 23 New Jersey Locations

Get your napkins ready: A new fast-food chicken joint will soon open nearly two dozen restaurants throughout the Garden State.Super Chix — known for serving “the last true chicken sandwich” — signed a development deal for 23 stores in North Jersey, according to BoozyBurbs.In addition to fresh-never…
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

Shake Shack Expands NJ Footprint

Shake Shack is expanding its New Jersey footprint. The burger and shake chain intends to open in the Newport Centre on the Jersey waterfront, which is also the largest mall in Hudson County, JerseyDigs reports. Shake Shack plans to open its location on a third-floor food hall between Burger King...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
Newark, NJ
Lifestyle
BGR.com

Careful, these 2 popular groceries have been pulled from supermarket shelves

Companies recall products all the time, for reasons that range from after-the-fact safety issues discovered to problems that happened during the manufacturing process. When it comes to food recalls, though, there’s a particular urgency in communicating the issue to the public. Because people’s health and in extreme cases maybe even their lives are at stake.
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Convicted Big-Time Pot Trafficker From Englewood Caught Doing It Again, Prosecutor Says

An Englewood man who served four months in state prison for smuggling thousands of pounds of pot from California in stereo speakers got caught dealing again, authorities said. Oscar Holguin, 42, had two pounds of marijuana in his car when Narcotic Task Force detectives searched it – and arrested him – earlier this week, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Deli#Soups#Food Drink#Nj Advance Media#Hobby S Delicatessen#Jewish#Hobby#Eastern European
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Newark 'Boss Baby' Brain-Damaged After Mysterious Seizure, Mom Says

One minute, 3-year-old Alayah Butler was running around a pumpkin patch laughing. The next, the Newark girl was having a seizure — and then in cardiac arrest. Doctors aren't sure what caused the Oct. 7, 2021 seizure or heart attack, which left little Alayah brain-damaged and wheelchair-bound. To make matters worse, her mom Leah Butler, lost her job and is caring for her around the clock.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found In Jersey City (DEVELOPING)

A homicide investigation was apparently under way Thursday, March 17 in Jersey City. Developing reports say a 38-year-old woman's body was found on the 250 block of Clinton Avenue. Authorities confirmed there was an active investigation but it was not immediately clear who was handling that. No details were released...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
244K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy