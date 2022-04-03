ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Was Kyrie Irving Making Fun of Hawks Defense?

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN6uy_0ey5N1Qy00

A pregame video shows the Brooklyn Nets guard joking around.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Alright, friends, it's time to put on your tinfoil hats. Luckily, Kyrie Irving already has his on (I kid, I kid). Yesterday, I captured a video of the Brooklyn Nets point guard warming up before playing the Atlanta Hawks in State Farm Arena.

As you can see in the tweeted video below, Irving was a) red hot and b) messing around and having fun. I didn't think much about what he was saying or doing in the video until the replies were full of fans trying to figure out which (if any) Hawks players Irving was joking about.

In the video, you can hear Irving repeatedly saying things like "Him!" and "That dude, bring him up!" Miming an isolation where he picks on the poorest defender. Quick side note, guarding Irving looks like my personal nightmare, but I digress.

So what's the final verdict? Was Irving talking about a specific Hawks defender? I guess we'll never truly know. If you ask me, he wasn't thinking about anyone in particular. Instead, it was more like a kid shooting hoops against imaginary defenders in the backyard.

For what it's worth, Irving finished the game with an inefficient 31 points. The eccentric yet extremely talented guard shot 12-32 from the field and 7-14 from deep. His teammate, Kevin Durant, finished the game with a career-high 55 points. However, it still wasn't enough to win in Atlanta. Trae Young led the Hawks to victory with his 36 points and 10 assists.

Recommended For You

Trae Young, Hawks Taking on Mental Health Awareness

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

Snakes, Waffles, Secret Doors: Kobe Bryant's Final Game in Atlanta

Comments / 2

All Hawks
All Hawks

514

Followers

478

Posts

101K+

Views

Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

LeBron James Says He’s Done For Season: Fans React

In a stunning turn of events, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James announced that he is going to miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season. “I’m out for the season officially,” LeBron wrote, adding a facepalm emoji. “See y’all in the fall.”. As with most things...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Coach K’s final message to Hubert Davis after epic game revealed

North Carolina knocked off Duke on Saturday to end Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke coaching career. Coach K didn’t even seem to be too bitter about it. The Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils 81-77 in their Final Four matchup at the Superdome in New Orleans to advance to the championship game. This was UNC’s second time spoiling things for Coach K, as they also won at Duke in Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Van Exel
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Why Roy Williams Retired From North Carolina Last Year

A year and one day ago, Roy Williams shocked the college basketball world and announced his retirement. The news came just a few weeks after the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still a few questions as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Was Eating A Fruit Cup When Steve Nash Called Him Into The Game vs. Hawks: "My Man Was In His Own World Deep In That Fruit Cup."

NBA games are intense affairs, with many staying close for the entirety of the 48 minutes but after garnering enough experience in the league, players figure out a way to manage their time and get rests in between. Rotations are often set for long stretches, so players know when they have time on the bench to recharge before going back in.
NBA
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Mental Health#The Atlanta Hawks#State Farm Arena
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving goes viral for insane pregame dribbling routine

Kyrie Irving may not play for Washington, but he is still a wizard when it comes to handling the basketball. The Brooklyn Nets star point guard went viral this week for his superhuman pregame dribbling routine. Before Saturday’s game with the Atlanta Hawks, the Nets tweeted footage of Irving rapidly dribbling the ball using only one finger at a time and alternating between all five of his fingers. Irving never repeated fingers and then did the exact same thing with the other hand.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Reality starting to sink in for LeBron James and the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are circling the drain. You could see it in Frank Vogel's pained facial expression. You could hear it in Russell Westbrook's clipped responses. You could see it in Anthony Davis’ thousand-yard stare. But it really hit home with LeBron James' matter-of-fact analysis. He’s no longer...
NBA
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
514
Followers
478
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy