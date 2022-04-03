Lifeguard shortage disrupts Omaha swimming pool season

LINCOLN, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts spotlighted an interagency initiative to donate protective equipment to Ukrainians fighting for their country’s independence. “Ukrainians have bravely withstood Russia’s unprovoked invasion for more than a month,” said Gov. Ricketts. “As they’ve come under attack, the Ukrainian people have shown spirited resistance that has won the respect of the free world. As they defend their homeland, Ukrainians have an immense need for protective gear. Agencies large and small from across Nebraska have stepped up to help meet this need. I’m grateful for Nebraskans’ generosity in donating these critical supplies.”

