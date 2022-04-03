Lifeguard shortage disrupts Omaha swimming pool season
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two-thirds of Omaha’s outdoor swimming pools will be shuttered for half of the summer because of a lifeguard shortage....northplattepost.com
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two-thirds of Omaha’s outdoor swimming pools will be shuttered for half of the summer because of a lifeguard shortage....northplattepost.com
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0