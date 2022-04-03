ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Lifeguard shortage disrupts Omaha swimming pool season

North Platte Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two-thirds of Omaha’s outdoor swimming pools will be shuttered for half of the summer because of a lifeguard shortage....

northplattepost.com

Walleye egg collections begins at Lake Mac, other WMAs

Fisheries staff at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission again will capture spawning walleyes at Sherman Reservoir, Merritt Reservoir and Lake McConaughy to collect eggs to meet stocking requests. As of April 1, a designated area along the dam at Sherman is closed to bank anglers and boats following sunset....
College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
Officials: 2 killed when semi crashes on I-80 in Nebraska

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) — Two people died early Thursday when the semitrailer they were in crashed along Interstate 80 in southeastern Nebraska, officials there said. The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday when a westbound semi left the road and crashed near Milford, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Two occupants in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Their names were not immediately released.
Nebraska sets June election date for Fortenberry replacement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska voters will go to polls June 28 to replace the first sitting member of Congress convicted of a felony in 20 years, the governor said Friday. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the election date a day after Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry officially resigned from Congress following his conviction last month of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation.
Nebraska bighorn sheep lottery applications begin April 18

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept applications for one 2022 bighorn sheep lottery permit beginning April 18. A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application. Only Nebraska residents 12 years and older are eligible for the lottery. It is unlawful to submit more than one application in a calendar year. Residents may receive only one permit in a lifetime. The permit is not transferable.
Quarantine at Fonner Park stable dropped

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Beginning Friday, April 1 the general quarantine of the entire Fonner Park stable area will be removed. On March 12, 2022, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture issued a quarantine restricting any horses from leaving the Fonner Park stable area after two confirmed cases of Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) were confirmed. Since March 12 there have been zero reported EHM symptoms from any horses outside of barn R and therefore the quarantine was dropped.
Alcohol inspections held in Lincoln, Buffalo, Sherman counties

Nebraska State Patrol Investigators have conducted alcohol inspections in Buffalo, Sherman, and Lincoln Counties. During the evening hours of Friday, March 25, investigators conducted alcohol inspections in Buffalo and Sherman Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant # 0043 under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
Gov. Ricketts highlights statewide effort to help Ukraine

LINCOLN, Neb.-Governor Pete Ricketts spotlighted an interagency initiative to donate protective equipment to Ukrainians fighting for their country’s independence. “Ukrainians have bravely withstood Russia’s unprovoked invasion for more than a month,” said Gov. Ricketts. “As they’ve come under attack, the Ukrainian people have shown spirited resistance that has won the respect of the free world. As they defend their homeland, Ukrainians have an immense need for protective gear. Agencies large and small from across Nebraska have stepped up to help meet this need. I’m grateful for Nebraskans’ generosity in donating these critical supplies.”
Nebraska State Fair announces concerts

Los Tucanes de Tijuana to perform at Nebraska State Fair. Los Tucanes de Tijuana will perform at the Nebraska State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 31, as part of the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Sports Field. Doors will open at 6:30...
