Pittsburgh, PA

Rain and snow are possible to start Sunday

By Jessica Faith, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
PITTSBURGH — Your umbrella will be your friend this week. A series of disturbances will spark daily chances of rain.

Rain and snow are possible this morning. Wintry precipitation is likely for those near Interstate 80 and will point northward along with the mountain ridges. Rain showers will wrap up early in the afternoon as low pressure moves farther east.

Hold on to your hats today. Winds from the northwest will reach 15 mph and gust around 25 mph. Highs will be in the 40s, but wind chills will be in the 30s.

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

