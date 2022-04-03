ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tar Heels, Jayhawks reach Monday’s NCAA men’s title game

By Bruce Kropp
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (AP) — It will be North Carolina taking on Kansas in Monday’s NCAA men’s basketball championship game at New Orleans. The Tar Heels earned an 81-77 win over Duke that ends Mike Krzyzewski’s Hall of Fame coaching career. Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws...

NOLA.com

Final Four breakdown: Heated rivals Duke and North Carolina in Saturday's second semifinal

Considering North Carolina and Duke have met 257 times, but never once in the NCAA tournament, now is a great time for the first one — right here on the Final Four stage. Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski wants to head into retirement with a sixth national championship, while first-year UNC coach Hubert Davis, one of the school’s all-time great players, seeks the title that eluded him in 1991.
FanSided

Men’s National Championship: 3 keys to victory for UNC vs. Kansas

UNC is bidding to become the second 8-seed to ever win the national championship and these three things will be key to a victory against Kansas. It is incredible to think that UNC was a bubble team in serious jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament after losing at home to Pittsburgh on Feb. 16. The Tar Heels have caught fire over the following six weeks, going on a ridiculous NCAA Tournament run that included a dramatic Final Four victory to end Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke career to secure a spot in the national championship game.
CBS Philly

NCAA Tournament: Villanova Falls Short Against Kansas, Loses 81-65 In Final Four

NEW ORLEANS (CBS) — The Villanova men’s basketball team lost, 81-65, to Kansas in the Final Four on Saturday night in New Orleans. David McCormack had 25 points and Ochai Agbaji added 21 points for the Jayhawks. Collin Gillespie led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points. Brandon Slater added 16. Villanova got down early and trailed 40-29 at halftime. Kansas will play the winner of Duke and North Carolina in the national championship on Monday night.
Hutch Post

🏀 Tar Heels beat Duke in Final Four matchup, 81-77

NEW ORLEANS, La—In a titanic third rivalry battle, Caleb Love and North Carolina proved they could play their outside-shooting finesse attack better than Duke could play bully ball. The first meeting in the NCAA Tournament between the longtime rivals ended with a familiar storyline from the regular-season finale, when the Tar Heels got their offense humming after halftime with 3-pointers, floor spacing and off-the-dribble drives against the Blue Devils. And they kept answering every push from the bigger and more physical Blue Devils with big-time shots — though this time, the win secured a chance to play for the national championship.North Carolina outlasted Duke 81-77 in Saturday night's Final Four after shooting 50% and making 7 of 13 3-pointers after halftime in an iron-willed performance, one that ultimately ended the Hall of Fame career of retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.When it was over, the Superdome — filled with tense Tar Heels and Blue Devils fans — erupted into a roar as UNC began an on-court celebration while the Blue Devils began to dejectedly untuck their jerseys on their way back to the bench.And after a series of postgame interviews, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis were practically skipping off the court for the locker room.Love shook off an 0-for-5 start to score 28 points on 11-for-20 shooting, including a monster 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds left that made it a two-possession game. Brady Manek also came through after a rough first half with 10 second-half points, including three 3s of his own.The question entering Saturday night's game — besides whether the tension of this unplanned third meeting might be too much for the entire state of North Carolina to manage — was how Round 3 might look. The Blue Devils imposed their will in an impressive blowout road win in February, only to see the Tar Heels come through with a win in Krzyzewski's final home game at Duke.In the end, this game ended up looking more like the latter, with the Tar Heels showing the resolve to handle every piece of adversity — an ankle injury for Armando Bacot, foul trouble, some missed late free throws and a sometimes-dominant performance from Duke freshman Paolo Banchero. And they kept the pressure on Duke every time down the court, particularly Love with 22 points after the break.
WBTV

Halftime: Duke leads UNC 37-34 in historic Final Four matchup

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WBTV) - The Duke Blue Devils hold a 37-34 lead over the UNC Tar Heels at halftime of their Final Four matchup in New Orleans behind 10 points and six rebounds from freshman forward Paolo Banchero. Duke dominated UNC in the paint early, outscoring the Tar Heels...
FOX Sports

Men’s Final Four: UNC upsets Duke, Kansas tops Villanova

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament championship game is set after an action-packed Final Four. Tipping things off, top-seeded Kansas took down 2-seed Villanova in a commanding double-digit victory, followed by No. 8 North Carolina upsetting rival No. 2 Duke in a showdown for the ages. Here are the top moments...
AthlonSports.com

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Kansas Jayhawks Prediction: NCAA Tournament National Championship Preview

Will North Carolina complete a magical run through the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament when it battles Kansas for a national championship on Monday night?. The 8-seed Tar Heels have reached the national championship game for the 12th time. This current run is more unexpected than any of the others. North Carolina (29-9) kept its season alive with a hard-fought 81-77 victory over archrival and 2-seed Duke in the Final Four. In a game that featured 12 ties and 18 lead changes, the Tar Heels took the lead for good on a pair of free throws from RJ Davis with 1:01 left. Caleb Love sealed the victory over the Blue Devils with a 3-pointer and three free throws in the final 25 seconds, part of his game-high 28 points. North Carolina prevailed after shooting 50 percent from the field in the second half and making seven 3-pointers after halftime.
