Coney Island's Luna Park officially reopened for the season

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — For the first time in two years, Luna Park is open for the season!

The Coney Island amusement park reopened for the spring season Saturday with thrill seekers having the chance to take on the park’s exciting rides once again.

New York State Senator Diane Savino and Alessandro Zamperla ride the cyclone at Luna Park on the opening day of the season at Coney Island. Photo credit Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The park also celebrated the Cyclone’s 95th anniversary in a very Brooklyn way.

“Obviously, first and foremost a great tradition will be the egg cream christening of the Cyclone,” Luna Park President and CEO Alessandro Zemperla said Saturday. “The Cyclone is probably the most iconic roller coaster in the world and it will turn 95 years old this season so big, big celebration for that.”

New York State Senator Diane Savino christens the cyclone by breaking an egg cream over it on the Luna Park opening day of the season at Coney Island. Photo credit Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Just as boats as christened by smashing a bottle of champagne, an egg cream was smashed on the first car of the rollercoaster to honor its anniversary. The first 95 guests rode the Cyclone for free on opening day.

People visit Luna Park on the opening day of the season at Coney Island Photo credit Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Luna Park will be open weekends in April and the whole week of April 17-23. Once summer is here and the weather is warmer, Luna Park will be open every day.