ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Coney Island's Luna Park officially reopened for the season

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cdKO_0ey5LUd800

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — For the first time in two years, Luna Park is open for the season!

The Coney Island amusement park reopened for the spring season Saturday with thrill seekers having the chance to take on the park’s exciting rides once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJns7_0ey5LUd800
New York State Senator Diane Savino and Alessandro Zamperla ride the cyclone at Luna Park on the opening day of the season at Coney Island. Photo credit Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The park also celebrated the Cyclone’s 95th anniversary in a very Brooklyn way.

“Obviously, first and foremost a great tradition will be the egg cream christening of the Cyclone,” Luna Park President and CEO Alessandro Zemperla said Saturday. “The Cyclone is probably the most iconic roller coaster in the world and it will turn 95 years old this season so big, big celebration for that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dMAD_0ey5LUd800
New York State Senator Diane Savino christens the cyclone by breaking an egg cream over it on the Luna Park opening day of the season at Coney Island. Photo credit Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Just as boats as christened by smashing a bottle of champagne, an egg cream was smashed on the first car of the rollercoaster to honor its anniversary. The first 95 guests rode the Cyclone for free on opening day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cFmIW_0ey5LUd800
People visit Luna Park on the opening day of the season at Coney Island Photo credit Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Luna Park will be open weekends in April and the whole week of April 17-23. Once summer is here and the weather is warmer, Luna Park will be open every day.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
1010WINS
1010WINS

24K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Follow 1010WINS and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WSYX ABC6

Kings Island's 50th anniversary season schedule of events

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Spring is just around the corner and so is the 50th anniversary season of Kings Island. The park is opening on April 16 and Kings Island has released more of its schedule for the season. Kings Island's Birthday - April 29: There will be a daylong...
MASON, OH
96.9 WOUR

New York State’s Most Fun Places to Stay Overnight

You have so many wonderful places to stay overnight during your stay in Upstate New York. We have swanky high-rise hotels, lavish golf resorts, beautiful lakeside retreats, and a whole lot more. But lets talk off the grid for a minute. I mean seriously off the grid. Here is a...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Government
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Bug This Spring In New York State

Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
SCIENCE
Maya Devi

New York State may face a snowstorm in April

This year’s winter was brutal for New Yorkers. Not only was it a snowy and cold December, but the weather was also hard at the beginning of 2022. The months of January and February were significantly colder than usual.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diane Savino
KISS 104.1

5 Cheapest Towns to Live in New York State

Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Coney Island#Roller Coaster#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy