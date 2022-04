Click here to read the full article. Nickelodeon viewers will see more of SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Blue’s Clues & You!, which have all been renewed for new seasons. The renewal news came during Nickelodeons’ Upfront presentation on Thursday. More From Nickelodeon’s Upfront SpongeBob SquarePants will feature new adventures with its 14th season, which will be 26 episodes. The long-running animated series, which launched in 1999, is created by Stephen Hillenburg. The cartoon follows the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his Bikini Bottom friends Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward. The...

