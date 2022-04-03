ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shoXF_0ey5Kzya00
Virus Outbreak Germany File-File photo shows a 87-year-old man getting his booster shot at the vaccination center in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. A-60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against Covid-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers. (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file) (Michael Probst)

BERLIN — (AP) — A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.

The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, the German news agency dpa reported Sunday.

The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery, dpa reported.

He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings.

It was not immediately clear what impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man's personal health.

German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months. Many COVID-19 deniers refuse to get vaccinated in Germany, but at the same time want to have the coveted COVID-19 passports that make access to public life and venues such as restaurants, theaters, swimming pools or workplaces much easier.

Germany has seen high infection numbers for weeks, yet many measures to rein in the pandemic ended on Friday. Donning masks is no longer compulsory in grocery stores and most theaters but it is still mandatory on public transportation.

In most schools in Germany, students also no longer have to wear masks, which has led teachers' associations to warn of possible conflicts in class.

“There is now a danger that, on the one hand, children who wear masks will be teased by classmates as wimps and overprotective or, on the other hand, pressure will be exerted on non-mask wearers,” Heinz-Peter Meidinger, the president of the German Teachers’ Association, told dpa. He advocated a voluntary commitment by teachers and students to continue wearing masks in class and on school grounds, at least until the country goes on a two-week Easter holiday..

Health experts say the most recent surge of infections in Germany — triggered by the BA.2 omicron subvariant— may have peaked.

On Sunday, the country's disease control agency reported 74,053 new COVID-19 infections in one day, while less than a week ago it reported 111,224 daily infections.

Overall, Germany has registered 130,029 COVID-19 deaths.

___

This story corrects the number of new daily infections reported less than a week ago to 111,224.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Germany to secure COVID-19 vaccine production through 2029

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany plans to spend up to 2.861 billion euros ($3.14 billion) to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine makers have enough production capacity available to supply the country with shots in future outbreaks through 2029, the economy ministry said. Germany’s cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to sign...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Germany reports record COVID-19 incidence before easing curbs

BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - Germany reported a record high seven-day incidence of the coronavirus on Tuesday, just days before the planned easing of restrictions. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) registered 198,888 new infections, that is 42,000 higher than a week ago, bringing the total number of infections to more than 17.4 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Four die as family plunges from balcony in Switzerland

A French family plunged off a seventh floor balcony in the western Swiss town of Montreux on Thursday after officers knocked at their door, leaving four dead and a teenager in serious condition. But police said the five members of the same family --  a man, 40, his wife, 41, and her twin sister, along with the couple's daughter, eight, and son, 15 -- had gone off the balcony after two officers showed up at their door early Thursday.
ACCIDENTS
ABC15 Arizona

Missing Valley sisters found dead in Switzerland

Two sisters who recently went missing in Europe have since been found dead, according to those close to the family. A friend of the family tells ABC15 she received confirmation that Dr. Lila Ammouri and Susan Fraizer, RN were found dead after nearly a month of being missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Berlin#Infectious Diseases#Ap#Dpa
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Ukraine: Couple hire hotel in Poland to house refugees

A couple has rented out an entire hotel to house Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Jakub and Gosia Golata, from Barrow upon Humber, Lincolnshire, emigrated to the UK in 2004 but have returned to Poland to aid humanitarian efforts. Mr Golata started by driving refugees in a minibus to...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

'All we're asking is for government to give them a visa': Despair of Ukrainian-American family living in Long Island as their daughter and her husband fleeing the war are refused US entry - despite Europe opening its doors to refugees

Ukrainian refugees with family in America are having their asylum requests rejected and are stuck in Europe or at the southern border despite President Biden's promise to welcome them with open arms. Since war broke out on February 24, European countries have flung open their borders to welcome the 3million...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Gunmen kill 20 at cockfight in troubled western Mexican state

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - Gunmen massacred 20 people on Sunday night in a suspected gangland attack at a clandestine cockfighting venue in western Mexico, authorities said, in one of the worst mass shootings under the current government. The killings took place in Las Tinajas in the state of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Germany drops nearly all Covid restrictions

Germany yesterday dropped the majority of its domestic Covid-related restrictions, with proof of vaccination no longer required to get into indoor venues, and mask-wearing relaxed in most settings.The plans were approved on Friday in the country’s Bundestag, despite Germany seeing a record number of Covid infections on Tuesday.Health minister Karl Lauterbach called the new Infection Protection Act a “difficult compromise”. “We can’t continue to shield the whole country to protect a small group of those unwilling to be vaccinated,” he said.Mask-wearing is no longer required in shops, restaurants and schools, but will remain on public transport and in medical...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Briton risks his life travelling across Ukraine to rescue a lion and a wolf from a zoo miles from the frontline - before driving them to safety in Romania in the back of his VAN

A British man and two friends have completed a daring four-day mission across war-torn Ukraine to save the lives of a lion and a wolf stranded in a zoo just miles from the frontline. Tim locks, 45, who once fought ISIS in Iraq with Kurdish Peshmerga forces, completed the 1200-mile...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Spain and Italy will not drop Covid travel restrictions before Easter

Even as dozens of European countries drop all Covid-related travel restrictions, and Spain and Italy have confirmed theirs will continue for at least a month.In Spain, the extension till 30 April - confirmed last Monday - means unvaccinated and partly vaccinated Britons still cannot visit the most popular European country for UK holidaymakers, except for “essential” reasons.Unvaccinated children aged 12-17 remain able to visit with a negative PCR test result when accompanying vaccinated adults, while those who have recovered within the past six months can show a valid proof of recovery letter to enter.Double vaccinated travellers who had their second...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Italy’s €1 homes aren’t for everyone, warns man who sold his after two years

There’s more to Italy’s “one euro homes” scheme than just scoring a bargain for less than a pound, warns a man who chose to give up his property less than three years into the project.Danny McCubbin bought a house in Mussomeli, Sicily, in 2019 - but made the decision to return it to the authorities after refurbishment proved too much of a challenge.The €1 properties are on sale as part of an Italy-wide initiative to sell off crumbling, unused properties in poorly populated towns, in a bid to attract new residents and local investment.Mr McCubbin, a chef and former marketing...
REAL ESTATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
95K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy