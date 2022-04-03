Frost Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Chatham; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Deep River At Moncure affecting Chatham and Lee Counties. For the Cape Fear...including Moncure...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Deep River At Moncure. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Flooding is likely upstream of the gage site along North Plank Road just south of highway 421 in Lee county, and on R Jordan Road north of highway 421 in Chatham county. At the gage site, flooding reaches the base of the river gage housing, but is confined to woods and pasture immediately adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Deep River Moncure 9.0 9.1 Thu 7 am EDT 9.5 5.9 3.7 3.2

