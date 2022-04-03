ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Frost Advisory issued for Alamance, Chatham, Davidson, Durham, Edgecombe, Forsyth by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-04 04:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange, Wake by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:09:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Leave extra time for your morning commute. Slow down and use caution while driving. Target Area: Chatham; Durham; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Orange; Wake FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Orange and Wake. * WHEN...Until 715 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 611 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Crabtree Creek at Capital Blvd in Raleigh is in flood. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Smithfield, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Siler City, Wake Forest, Garner, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Mebane, Dunn, Zebulon, Benson and Goldston.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Halifax, Nash, Person by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Durham; Edgecombe; Franklin; Granville; Halifax; Nash; Person; Vance; Warren; Wilson Areas of fog will become locally dense this morning Areas of fog will continue to expand across the northeast Piedmont and northern Coastal Plain this morning. Some will become dense, with visibility restricted to one quarter mile or less. Fog will disperse between 730 AM and 9 AM EDT. Drivers are encouraged to slow down, allow extra following distance, and use low beam headlights.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Anson, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 09:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamance; Anson; Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Montgomery; Orange; Person; Randolph; Stanly INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF THE NW AND SOUTHERN PIEDMONT Windy conditions will develop today, with southwesterly wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected this afternoon. Although relative humidity values will be high this morning, they will quickly drop to 25-35 percent this afternoon through the evening. These winds and low relative humidity values will create an increased fire danger through this evening. Winds will begin to diminish late afternoon through the evening. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Alamance by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-17 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alamance FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central North Carolina, including the following counties, Alamance, Durham, Johnston, Orange and Wake. * WHEN...Until 915 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 807 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Burlington, Graham, Smithfield, Hillsborough, Wake Forest, Garner, Carrboro, Fuquay-Varina, Clayton, Mebane, Zebulon, RDU International, Rougemont, Elon, Apex and Holly Springs.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Cumberland, Edgecombe, Hoke, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cumberland; Edgecombe; Hoke; Sampson; Scotland; Wayne; Wilson FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s possible. * WHERE...Edgecombe, Wilson, Wayne, Scotland, Hoke, Cumberland and Sampson Counties. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Cleburne; Etowah; Jefferson; Marion; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Walker; Winston FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern portions of Central Alabama. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 12:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bedford; Cannon; Cheatham; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Dickson; Fentress; Giles; Grundy; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Lawrence; Lewis; Macon; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Putnam; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lake; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Obion; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chatham, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 13:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Chatham; Lee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Deep River At Moncure affecting Chatham and Lee Counties. For the Cape Fear...including Moncure...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Deep River At Moncure. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Flooding is likely upstream of the gage site along North Plank Road just south of highway 421 in Lee county, and on R Jordan Road north of highway 421 in Chatham county. At the gage site, flooding reaches the base of the river gage housing, but is confined to woods and pasture immediately adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Deep River Moncure 9.0 9.1 Thu 7 am EDT 9.5 5.9 3.7 3.2
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Inland McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 03:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland McIntosh FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s resulting in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Charleston Counties. In Georgia, Inland McIntosh County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low 33 to 36 may result in frost formation. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Coastal Horry and Coastal Georgetown Counties. In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperature sensitive pets should be protected.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lawrence, Marshall, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Colbert; Cullman; Franklin; Lawrence; Marshall; Morgan FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the 33-36 degree range for several hours early Sunday morning will result in widespread frost formation. * WHERE...In Alabama, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 04:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Baxter; Fulton; Izard; Lawrence; Randolph; Sharp FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Baxter, Lawrence, Sharp, Fulton, Randolph and Izard Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Marshall; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tippah; Tishomingo; Union FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Near freezing to at freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible, with Frost possibly developing. * WHERE...South Central Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

Community Policy