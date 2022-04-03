ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ronald Araujo angered by Barcelona's pursuits of Andreas Christensen & Antonio Rudiger

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has not taken kindly to the Blaugrana's pursuits to sign new centre-backs this...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
90min
90min

122

Followers

1K+

Posts

4K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ESPN

Brentford rout Chelsea as Christian Eriksen's fairytale return continues

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as his side claimed a memorable 4-1 away win against Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. Defender Antonio Rudiger put Chelsea ahead just minutes into the second half with a superb strike from distance, but Brentford struck back moments later through midfielder Vitaly Janelt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Chelsea#Manchester United#Blaugrana#Uruguayan#Catalan#Real Madrid
WSOC Charlotte

Style clash as Guardiola, Simeone meet in Champions League

Diego Simeone was working in Argentina in the early years of his coaching career when he requested to attend some training sessions at Barcelona, led at the time by Pep Guardiola. Barcelona was the pre-eminent club in world soccer, revolutionising the game between 2008-12 with its “tiki-taka” passing style favored...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Why Pep Guardiola’s history with Diego Simeone will shape Man City’s showdown with Atletico Madrid

Shortly before Diego Simeone took the Atletico Madrid job in 2011, he went to Barcelona to see how Pep Guardiola’s revolutionary first great side worked. The two got really deep on the fine details of the game, from how high you press, to how you attack tight spaces. While most football figures at that time would have been captivated by such an opportunity, Simeone was more restrained. “I don’t feel this,” he said of one approach. “I don’t like this,” of another. And on it went, right through many of Guardiola’s principles.If Simeone was obviously impressed but not persuaded, Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Barça keep busy; Real Madrid land gem; Man United and Newcastle latest; Chelsea exodus looming?

We're inching ever closer to the start of the summer transfer market and the movements between top clubs in Europe never stop. In particular, Barcelona have a lot of negotiations already opened as the work of Xavi Hernández as new manager has so far been excellent, with the club in a three-way tie for second place in the Spanish league table with a goal differential edge over Atletico Madrid and Sevilla, who they beat on Sunday. As a result, the club has already two signings prepared for the summer, and although Barça president Joan Laporta is not ready to reveal their names, we can safely confirm that both Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen will suit up for the Blaugrana side next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

122
Followers
1K+
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy