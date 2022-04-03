ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will The Series Finale of ‘Attack on Titan’ Arrive on Hulu?

By Josh Sorokach
 2 days ago
The group of musical poets collectively known as Boyz II Men once sang that it was hard, so hard, in fact, to say goodbye to yesterday. Anime fans are feeling that sentiment as they prepare to bid farewell to Attack on Titan.

Premiering all the way back in April of 2013, the immensely popular series has provided us with 86 episodes of entertainment. Later today, the final installment, Episode 87: “The Dawn of Humanity,” will debut on Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll. We’re excited for the final episode, but disappointed that we’ve, to once again quote Boyz II Men, reached the end of the road.

When exactly will the Attack on Titan series finale arrive Hulu? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE ATTACK ON TITAN SERIES FINALE RELEASE DATE?

The final episode of Attack on Titan (Episode 87: “The Dawn of Humanity”) premieres in the United States on Sunday, April 3, 2022 (and in Japan on Monday, April 4).

WHAT TIME WILL THE ATTACK ON TITAN SERIES FINALE BE ON HULU?

Attack on Titan Episode 87 should follow the same streaming schedule as previous installments. We expect the final episode to debut Sunday, April 3 at 3:45 p.m. ET on Hulu.

HOW TO WATCH AOT SEASON 4, PART 2 ONLINE:

New episodes of AOT premiere Sunday afternoons at 3:45 p.m. ET on Hulu (available for $6.99/month), Crunchyroll, and Funimation. You can watch Attack on Titan Season 4 with an active subscription to Crunchyroll (starting at $7.99) or Funimation (starting at $5.99). Both services offer free trials for eligible subscribers.

