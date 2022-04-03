ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks legend ‘Sweet Lou Hudson’ voted into Basketball Hall of Fame

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
Old school Hawks legend voted into Basketball Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS — If you’ve been to a Hawks game in the past decade or two and wondered who it was that belonged to the number 23 jersey hanging from the arena rafters, wonder no more.

Six-time NBA All-Star and Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Lou Hudson has finally made it to the Basketball Hall of Fame. Though he passed away in 2014 at the age of 69, Hudson was posthumously voted into the hall as one of 13 people selected in the Class of 2022 on Saturday.

Hudson wore the number 23 for the Hawks for 11 seasons. The first two were when the team was still located in St. Louis during the 1966 and 1967 seasons. The rest were spent in the old Omni, as a member of Atlanta’s NBA team.

In 1977, Hudson was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers where he played for two seasons before retiring in 1977.

Hudson’s jersey number is one of six that have been retired by the Hawks since moving to Atlanta. They include:

Dikembe Mutombo’s #55, Pete Maravich’s #44, Hudson’s #23, Dominque Wilkins’ #21 and Bob Pettit’s #9 (Pettit played for the St. Louis Hawks). The team also lists #59 as retired in honor of former Mayor Kasim Reed.

Hudson will be honored in September along with the rest of his class. That list includes: former NBA All-Star Manu Ginobili, five-time All-Star Tim Hardaway, two-time NCAA National Coach of the Year Bob Huggins, former NBA coach George Karl and longtime referee Hugh Evans. The women are represented by three-time WNBA champION Lindsay Whalen, four-time All-Star Swin Cash and former Coach of the Year Marianne Stanley.

The enshrinement festivities will be held Sept. 9-10, 2022 at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Former Arkansas player, LSU assistant Sytia Messer named coach of UCF women's basketball

Former Arkansas star Sytia Messer is the new women's basketball coach at Central Florida. After eight seasons as an assistant under Kim Mulkey at Baylor and another as associate head coach with Mulkey at LSU, Messer moves on to her first head coaching job since Tennessee Tech from 2009-12. In Messer's one year as associate head coach at LSU, the Tigers finished 26-6. Their season ended with a loss to Ohio State in the second round of the...
FORT SMITH, AR
ESPN

Miami plays Charlotte, seeks 5th straight victory

LINE: Heat -5.5 BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Charlotte. The Heat are 33-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is the league leader shooting 37.7% from downtown, led by PJ Tucker shooting 41.6% from 3-point range. The Hornets are 6-7...
NBA
Atlanta, GA
