Phoenix, AZ

Restaurant and sports bar announces opening in Bell Bank Park

By WILLS RICE
KTAR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX–Legacy Sports USA announced the opening of a new restaurant and sports bar at Bell Bank Park on Friday, one of the biggest in the state. The G.O.A.T will feature more than 100 televisions, 40+ beers on tap...

