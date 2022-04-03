ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

10 hurt as North Carolina fans celebrate Final Four win over Duke

By Ashley Anderson, Lillian Donahue, Rodney Overton
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Pure elation was coursing through Tar Heel fans the moment the buzzer sounded on North Carolina’s 81-77 victory over Duke in Saturday night’s Final Four game that ended Coach K’s 42-season career.

UNC clinches title spot, ends Coach K’s career

CBS 17’s Lillian Donahue reported live from the Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery on E. Franklin Street as thousands poured onto the pavement.

Video of the scene at about 11:15 p.m. showed a fire burning on Franklin Street. Fans were also spotted climbing telephone poles and  jumping over fires, and a woman was seen being taken away by officers to get medical help.

Photos show scene on court after UNC topples Duke, Coach K

Police said that the intersection of Columbia and Franklin streets was closed along with other nearby roads.

Detours were set up late Saturday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gIyc_0ey5JHcB00

As of midnight crowds were still blocking Franklin Street. Officials said 10 people were hurt, including four who were taken to hospital.

Roughly 35,000 people took to the streets.

