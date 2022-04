Though the May 2022 election for the Cañon City Area Recreation and Park District was canceled, two new board members will take their seats for three-year terms on May 10. Joel Dudley and Melissa Smeines will begin their first terms alongside Nick Sartori, who will serve his second term, and Greg DiRito and Brett James, who are serving their first terms. In 2023, DiRito and James will have to decide whether or not to run again.

