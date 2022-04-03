ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tour Beastie Boy Ad-Rock's Old $1 Million Manhattan Home

By Alicia Selin
US 103.1
US 103.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a tour of Beastie Boy Ad-Rock's former $1 million...

us103.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Arrives in Striking Low-Back Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hitting the red carpet sans husband Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber showed off a chic Saint Laurent outfit for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. The 25-year-old model chose a nude cutout dress from Saint Laurent’s fall ’22 collection. The floor-length look featured long sleeves with a high neck and ruched detailing down the front, which also boasted a statement floral appliqué at the center. The highlight of the gown was the cutout design that extended from the front and revealed her back. Bieber, who models in ad campaigns for Miu...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lee
Person
Pamela Anderson
The Independent

Hailey Baldwin filmed singing along as Justin Bieber serenades Grammys

Justin Bieber delighted fans at the Grammys on Sunday (3 April) with a piano-led rendition of his hit song “Peaches”.Among the dancing fans in Las Vegas was Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), who was filmed singing along to the lyrics from her spot in the crowd.everyone loves justin bieber #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/yQOHSU1r2j— comfort ◡̈ (@irenicbieber) April 4, 2022BTS and Bieber superfan Billie Eilish were also seen bopping to the singer, who was joined by featured artists Daniel Caesar and Giveon for the song.BTS’ V vibing to Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon’s ‘Peaches’ #GRAMMYs performance. pic.twitter.com/xDI0CVXGsg— Pop Base (@PopBase) April...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Puts Arm Around Hailey Baldwin At Brunch 10 Days After She Was Hospitalized

The ‘Peaches’ singer gazed lovingly in his wife’s eyes while out for a walk after she was treated for a blood clot. Justin Bieber, 28, was an incredibly sweet husband to his wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, while they went out for a bite in Los Angeles on Sunday March 20. The Justice singer wrapped his arm around the model 10 days after she was hospitalized for a ‘small blood clot’ back on March 10. The pair were heading out for brunch at LA’s SoHo House, and the couple seemed so in love.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Ad Rock#Beastie Boy Ad Rock
Hypebae

Britney Spears Reveals Selena Gomez's Watercolor Tattoo "Has Inspired" Her To Get Another

Britney Spears may possibly be getting a new tattoo thanks to Selena Gomez. The “. ” singer took to Instagram to gush over the Disney alum’s latest ink. “I’m not really into tattoos but dear God, how beautiful is this????” Spears captioned a pic of Gomez’s pink watercolor rose tattoo located on her back. “@selenagomez has inspired me to get another one.” Gomez then responded in the comments, “I love you forever and always.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Reveals She’s ‘Single’ While Mocking Guys Trying To Hit On Her In TikTok Video

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star showed off her new bangs while she poked fun at her relationship status. Selena Gomez proved she can laugh at herself, even when it comes to her love life! The Only Murders in the Building star, 29, took to TikTok on Thursday (March 31) to share a hilarious clip (below) poking fun at her relationship status by lip synching the words to King Nas‘ viral audio, which features a woman blowing off the compliments given to her by a potential suitor. “Maybe this is why I’m single,” she captioned the clip. “Don’t believe a damn word.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Big Lead

Justin Bieber Wore An Enormous Suit to the Grammys

The 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas was a predictably star-studded affair feting the biggest names in music. Like most award shows, none of the nominees ran on stage to slap a presenter in a fit of righteous rage, so people won't be talking about it around the water cooler at Academy Awards levels. if they do, though, conversation should be laser-focused on one thing: Justin Bieber's enormous suit.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Justin Bieber Gives the Censors a Workout During ‘Peaches’ Grammy Performance

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber might get his peaches out in Georgia, but he brought his Grammy-nominated single to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena. On Sunday, Bieber brought out Giveon and Daniel Caesar for a show-stopping rendition of their “Peaches” collaboration. Bieber began his performance from behind the piano, doing a slow jam take on the hit song solo. He was soon was joined by a full band and his collaborators Caesar and Giveon. The second half of the song was more enthusiastic — especially for whoever was in charge of bleeping out the curses, who kept...
MUSIC
Architectural Digest

Adele’s Houses: Inside Her Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

In January 2008, Adele burst onto the music scene with her debut album, 19, and her chart-topping hit “Hometown Glory.” She reportedly penned it while sharing a flat with her mother in south London. Now, more than a decade later, her ode to her humble beginnings feels even more poignant given how far she’s come. In the years since she won her first Grammy (for Best New Artist), she’s amassed countless other awards and recognitions, with a real estate portfolio to match her rising celebrity status. Presently, the “Easy on Me” singer owns several multi-million dollar homes in the U.K. and United States, and has rented properties in West Sussex, NYC, and Beverly Hills, including a mansion that previously belonged to Paul McCartney. Not too bad for a self-professed “homebody” who has garnered countless fans for her being so grounded and her singular dedication to her craft. Below, we’ve rounded up some of Adele’s houses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US 103.1

Rockers Weigh in on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

It was the slap heard (and viewed) round the world as Chris Rock's joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett-Smith landed his face on the slapping end of Will Smith's hand at the Oscars Sunday night (March 27). The WTF just happened moment was made all the more confusing when the broadcast froze temporarily and sound cut out leaving viewers wondering if they saw they thought they saw. As you might expect, the moment generated plenty of commentary on social media, including some from musicians who offered their viewpoints on the incident.
CELEBRITIES
US 103.1

Funeral Home Reveals Unusual Rock Song Requests at Services

Can you imagine going to a funeral and hearing AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" come on in the background? It's a very funny but dark thought, but there's a funeral home that's actually been requested to play it before at memorial services, along with songs by Led Zeppelin, Queen and more.
MUSIC
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy