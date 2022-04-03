Man dead, woman jailed following shooting in west Birmingham

The husband of an Alabama woman shot and killed at her place of work last week, seemingly admitted to the crime when he went before a judge this week. On Thursday, Clifton Potts Jr. was picked up by his wife, Britney Potts, who drove to the Hollman Correctional Facility in Atmore after being released from prison. Prosecutors say that 24 hours later, Potts Jr. shot her in the head twice at her workplace.

ATMORE, AL ・ 25 DAYS AGO