ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Man dead, woman jailed following shooting in west Birmingham

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

One man is dead, and a female is in custody following an early-morning shooting. Birmingham’s West Precinct officers responded at 12:45 a.m. to a report of...

www.al.com

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
AL.com
AL.com

172K+

Followers

47K+

Posts

59M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama. The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham. An autopsy will...
NAVARRE, FL
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged with attempting to rape woman during a job interview

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police say a man tried to rape a woman Friday during a job interview at a tanning salon in Alabama. Officers with the Trussville Police Department were dispatched to Palm Beach Tan on Frank Street around noon. A 19-year-old woman told police she was interviewing 26-year-old Shameek Absalom Dunn for a job when she was attacked.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Birmingham Fire
Shine My Crown

Alabama Woman Shot and Killed By Husband 24 Hours After He Was Released From Prison

The husband of an Alabama woman shot and killed at her place of work last week, seemingly admitted to the crime when he went before a judge this week. On Thursday, Clifton Potts Jr. was picked up by his wife, Britney Potts, who drove to the Hollman Correctional Facility in Atmore after being released from prison. Prosecutors say that 24 hours later, Potts Jr. shot her in the head twice at her workplace.
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVM

Vigil to be held in Columbus to remember student killed on Staunton Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a Muscogee County Schools student is holding a candle light vigil and balloon release this weekend. On Sunday, April 3, family and friends will honor 17-year-old Markayla Marshall by releasing purple and white balloons. The vigil will be held at Primus King Park on Staunton Drive in Columbus at 6 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
KMPH.com

Suspect wanted following shooting, killing woman in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — The hunt is on for a suspect who police say is responsible for the shooting that killed a woman Wednesday night in Porterville. Police responded to the shooting just after 9 p.m. near the 100 Block of North Villa Street. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old...
PORTERVILLE, CA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
172K+
Followers
47K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy