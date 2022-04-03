ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Dutchess County Sheriff to motorists: Pay attention

By Harrison Gereau
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. To commemorate the occasion, Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reminded all motorists to put down the phone, pay attention, and drive safely.

The National Safety Council estimates that on a typical day, eight people are killed and hundreds more are injured because of distracted driving. Need to send a text? Sheriff Imperati urges you to pull over and park your car in a safe location.

Safety improvement project begins on Nott Street

It may only take a few seconds to look down and check your phone, but, if you are driving 60 miles per hour, you took your eyes off the road while driving about the same distance as a football field. It’s not just texting that causes distractions while driving, though- adjusting your music, drinking coffee, applying makeup, or any other action that divides your attention causes a danger to those around you on the road.

Sheriff Imperati concluded, “If you’re in the driver’s seat, it’s the only thing you should be doing. If your driver is texting or otherwise distracted, tell them to focus on the road. No distractions.”

