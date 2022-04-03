ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

PET SEGMENT: Don't 'smell her later,' Colleen would love to make you her new home

By Paige Barnes WSBT 22 Reporter
22 WSBT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInstead of a Swiffer Sweeper, she’s like a “Sniffer Sweeper” making sure to smell every bit of her surroundings. Colleen is a 3-year-old terrier mix. Lindsay Cuellar, manager of...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Trixie, 2-Years-Old, Is The Perfect Couch Potato Companion

Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion. Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
City
South Bend, IN
South Bend, IN
Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Storm

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.
WAUSAU, WI
MarketWatch

‘More people, nurses and doctors, were coming into his room.’ How a father became an advocate for his gravely ill baby.

In January 2019, Anthony David and his wife celebrated the birth of Alex, their second child. Within 36 hours, Alex’s situation turned serious. David, a Washington, D.C.-based financial adviser, noticed that Alex’s oxygen saturation level was dropping. And it kept dropping. “More people, nurses and doctors, were coming...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Engaged couple move wedding date up after they are both diagnosed with cancer eight days apart

An engaged couple has decided to have their wedding earlier than they originally planned after they were both diagnosed with cancer within eight days.Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen, from Michigan, met when they were in high school and had begun dating by the time they reached their senior year, according to their wedding website on The Knot.After Nelesen suffered a health scare in February 2020, which resulted in a two-week stay in a Chicago ICU, during which Slenk rarely left her side, the couple knew that they had become an “inseparable team”.“Something in our relationship changed during that hospital stay,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NECN

Looking for a Dog? 23 of Them Are Up for Adoption

Nearly two dozen dogs are up for adoption after they were surrendered by their owners in Worcester County, Massachusetts. The MSPCA says 23 Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs are looking for a home. The dogs were given to the organization on March 7 after the initial owner lost his home. The organization said...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dogs of the Week: Nikki and Nelson

(Bonded Pair - must be adopted together) Nikki and Nelson are an adorable pair of sweet and affectionate Maltese mixes (best guess). Nikki is three years old and Nelson is one year old, and they weigh nine and ten pounds respectively. Both came into rescue in early December, and shortly thereafter Nikki gave birth to three beautiful puppies.
PETS
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Stockton Record

Looking for a small dog? Tiny Chloe and Dottie are ready to fill your heart, home with love

About Chloe and Dottie: These two tiny girls are ready to fill your heart and home with love. It seems they have been together their whole lives and are very bonded, so they will need to be adopted together. Chloe likes to play “big dog” and will bark at strangers or protect her treats. Dottie likes to hide behind Chloe to feel safe. Chloe loves to play with toys while Dottie can do without them, but that could change in a home environment. The girls are happy to see their humans, love to give kisses and enjoy being held. They will need a patient owner to bring out their amazing qualities, and would do best in an adult-only home. They would love a constant companion in the home (someone retired or working from home). If you need some big love in little packages in your life, meet Chloe and Dottie!
PETS
The US Sun

I had to do an internal examination on MYSELF when I unexpectedly went into labour at home… I could feel the head

A MUM has recalled how she was forced to do an internal examination on herself to see how close she was to giving birth when she went into labour unexpectedly at home. Holly Lo opened up about her experience in several videos on her TikTok page, explaining that she thought she had hours before she was going to give birth when her contractions started.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy