Electronics

Latest tech gadgets to buy in 2022–Dyson Zone, eero Pro 6E, and more

By Mark Gulino
 2 days ago
With 2022 well underway, you might be wondering what kind of interesting or unique gadgets are now available. Maybe you’re curious to see what sort of new tech and devices are coming to the market. If you feel like you missed the latest releases over the past few months, don’t sweat...

CNET

Best Buy's Latest 3-Day Sale Brings Big Bargains on Laptops, TVs, Tablets and More

Spring is almost here, making it the perfect time to breathe fresh life into your home with updated technology. Best Buy's latest 3-day sale features price cuts on a ton of top tech across the store. Find big savings on everything from laptops to TVs, small appliances, tablets, headphones and more. You can shop the entire selection of deals at Best Buy. Take advantage of these deals while they last -- this sale ends Sunday, March 20.
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
Android Authority

I ditched consumer Wi-Fi routers, and I recommend you do too

My new Ubiquiti Wi-Fi setup is faster, stronger, and a lot more upgradable. Rock-solid Wi-Fi connectivity is one of those things that people take for granted, but it isn’t a given. And for me, it is more than a simple necessity. As someone who has worked remotely for over a decade, it is the backbone of my livelihood.
Phone Arena

One of Jabra's best AirPods Pro rivals is on sale at its lowest ever price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Despite its vast experience in the audio industry and very diverse portfolio of both high-end and low-cost true wireless earbuds, Jabra is still not among the major players of a fast-growing global market easily dominated by Apple.
BGR.com

The best-selling cheap soundbar on Amazon is down to $33 today

Are you in the market for a new soundbar? Want to give a television in any room in your home a big boost? Well, you’ll be happy to learn that there are so many great options on Amazon right now. Whether you want the best cheap soundbar deal or a high-end model with amazing sound, we’ve got you covered.
SFGate

The Best Samsung Soundbars to Buy Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. A soundbar is one of the first steps you can take towards enhancing your movie streaming experience from home. But with dozens of models and brands all touting advanced technology and features, it can be hard to decipher which ones are really worth the price.
SlashGear

Fossil's Newest Gen 6 Smartwatches Get An Alexa Upgrade

Earlier this year, Fossil promised to bring Amazon's Alexa digital assistant to its smartwatches. Well, the vow has finally been fulfilled. Fossil has announced that the Gen 6 smartwatches can now fire up Alexa and get things done with just a voice command. Alexa is now at the disposal of folks rocking a Fossil Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6, Fossil x Razer, and the latest smartwatches from its Michael Kors portfolio.
BobVila

The Best Spring Cleaning Vacuum Deals: Dyson, Shark, and More

Now that it’s officially spring, it’s time to kick your spring cleaning into full gear. Whether you have carpet, hardwood floors, or tile, a quality vacuum cleaner is essential to keeping your floors dust- and dirt-free this season. Right now, there are plenty of great vacuum deals to shop as spring gets underway.
CNET

Various Refurbished Samsung Phones Are on Sale at Woot, Save Hundreds Today Only

Last month, Samsung released the newest model in its line of Galaxy phones, the S22. Even if you're not looking to spend serious cash on upgrading to the latest and greatest, this new release brings plenty of benefits you can take advantage of. A new phone means a serious dip in the price of older models, and Woot is wasting no time rolling out the deals on previous-generation Samsungs. Today only, while supplies last, you can shop from a huge selection of refurbished Samsung smartphones, including powerful models like the S21 Ultra, for hundreds less than they cost to shop new.
ZDNet

Best OLED TV 2022: Top picks from LG and Sony

An OLED TV can be considered the crown jewel of any home theater or living room they appear in. The unique construction of OLED panels features individually lit pixels, allowing the TV to create deep, inky blacks, bright whites, and crisp details. The organic substrates also allow for a wider, more vibrant, color range for more lifelike images.
ZDNet

Eero launches new Eero Pro 6E and Eero Plus mesh Wi-Fi systems

Eero's newest home mesh Wi-Fi systems increase the total speed and the total number of devices the network can handle, both of which are important factors as we continue to add to our smart home installations and work from home. Eero is releasing two new Wi-Fi systems. The first, and...
CNET

Amazon Enters the Wi-Fi 6E Era With New Eero Mesh Routers

It's been a busy couple of years for Eero since Amazon acquired the mesh networking brand in 2019. After the quick release of new, lower-priced systems in 2019 and the introduction of Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 mesh routers with support for Wi-Fi 6 in 2020, the company on Wednesday announced another set of new mesh systems for the lineup: the Eero 6 Plus and Eero Pro 6E.
Gadget Flow

AGA A40 powerful car jump starter also doubles as a wireless and USB-C charging power bank

Keep a useful device with you on the road: the AGA A40 powerful car jump starter. Not only is it a jump starter that will get your vehicle going, but it’s also a portable power bank. Conveniently charge your gadgets using either of the 2 USB ports. However, it also has a built-in wireless charging pad to give your smartphone a cord-free boost. Delivering 10 watts of power, it lets you power up your gadgets anytime, anywhere. Beyond the convenience of its charging abilities, it also has a portable and lightweight design. This means it’s easy to take with you on the go, and you won’t have to search for a place to keep it in your car. Impressively, this gadget works in temperatures as low as -20º C and as high as 50º C. With a weather-resistant design, it also has a smart LCD display and an LED flashlight.
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $200 Norelco Wet/Dry Shaver, $49 Off Beats Headphones

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. This heavy-duty rooftop carrier doesn’t require a roof rack and it’ll make your road trip so much easier. Take...
Engadget

Eero's newest mesh routers include a WiFi 6E model

Eero is relatively late to WiFi 6E, but it's showing up in style — and making WiFi 6 more practical in the process. The Amazon brand has launched two new mesh routers led by the Eero Pro 6E (pictured below). The hardware takes advantage of the 6GHz band to offer up to a 1.3Gbps wireless connection for as many as 100 devices. Each unit has both 2.5Gbps and 1Gbps Ethernet jacks, and should cover up to 2,000 square feet each. Don't worry if you don't have the super-fast internet service to do it justice, though, as we've had some hands-on time with a more affordable option.
Gadget Flow

DJI M30 Series enterprise drones include the Matrice 30 & 30T with aerial intelligence

Get portable power with the DJI M30 Series enterprise drones, which include the Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T. Both offer a 48-megapixel 16x optical zoom camera with 200x maximum zoom. Moreover, they have a thermal camera, a wide camera, and a laser rangefinder. Not only that, but the M30 drones also get their power from DJI’s latest flight controllers. In fact, DJI’s image transmission and processing technology gives them next-level performance. You’ll enjoy their 6-way sensing and positioning and quad-antenna image transmission. Furthermore, they focus from afar to get precise shots—and the high-res thermal camera and low-light FPV camera sees details even in tough situations. Ensuring you work safely, the M30 Series is compact enough to fit in your backpack and deploy in seconds. Hot-swap batteries, get IP55 ingress protection, use the 7,000 m service ceiling, and push it to the limit with its -20ºC to 50ºC operating temperature.
Android Central

Poll: Is wireless charging a must-have feature for you?

Smartphone OEMs have been working over the years to improve our charging speeds. While many Android flagships are satisfied with 25W wired charging, some companies have been pushing higher and higher speeds. This has also applied to wireless charging, which now rivals wired charging speeds in some cases, depending on who makes your phone.
