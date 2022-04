MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a cold cold night Friday night and it is only going to get colder Saturday night and into Sunday morning, all of us are under a freeze warning. Obviously what comes with a freeze warning is freezing temperatures, the coldest that we are going to get Saturday into Sunday morning is 22 degrees for everyone is our viewing area. That is cold enough to damage pipes and outdoor plants and you pets can get pretty cold too.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 22 DAYS AGO