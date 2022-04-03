ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Bayview Shooting Leaves One Dead And One Injured

By Christianne
thesfnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO—A shooting that occurred in San Francisco’s Bayview Neighborhood left a 21 year old man dead and another injured on Friday, April 1. Police received a call at about 1:30 p.m. about a...

www.thesfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed and another person was injured in an early morning shooting in Stockton, authorities said. It happened at 1:06 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. A 31-year-old man was found by officers and was taken to...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Attempted home invasion turns into shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An attempted home invasion turned into a shooting at an Oakland family residency. The suspects were armed with a crowbar and pistol as they tried breaking into a family’s home located in the Allendale Section of Oakland. The incident happened as the homeowners were sleeping an early February morning. Security video […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Michael Grossman Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 101 [Marin County, CA]

Petaluma Man Dead after Motorcycle Accident on San Antonio Road. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., near Novato southbound 101 of San Antonio Road. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that 46-year-old Grossman was splitting lanes when traffic ahead suddenly slowed down. The motorcyclist then rear-ended a van before spinning around and...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Driver fleeing police kills 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two people were killed in a collision Wednesday shortly after 8:45 p.m. in Oakland, police say. “Oakland Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop in the 1300 block of 76th Avenue; however, the individual fled in their vehicle south bound 76th Avenue from International Boulevard,” police stated  in a news […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sfpd
People

3 Men Arrested After Retired Calif. Cop Killed Protecting News Crew Reporting on Smash-and-Grab Crimes

Three California men are accused of murder in the fatal shooting of a retired police officer who was working as a security guard for a TV news crew. Laron Marques Gilbert, Hershel Hale, and Shadihia Mitchell were each charged with murder, attempted second-degree robbery, and assault with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with the November death of Kevin Nishita.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged Richmond Gang Members Convicted In Notorious ‘Swerve Team’ Crime Spree

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Two alleged gang members have been convicted of murders, attempted murders and assaults for their roles in a Richmond crime spree by the notorious “Swerve Team”, according to Contra Costa County prosecutors. The Superior Court verdicts came on Wednesday for 24-year-old Marrico Williams and 23-year-old Torion Young, two of the alleged seven ‘Swerve Team’ members taken into custody in September 2016. (L-R) Marrico Williams, Torion Young (Richmond Police Dept.) After a lengthy trial that lasted approximately eight months, jurors found Williams guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three assaults with...
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

19-Year-Old Suspect Sought In Fremont, San Leandro Armed Robberies

FREMONT (CBS SF) – Authorities in the East Bay are searching for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in at least two armed robberies last year. According to a statement from the Fremont Police Department, suspect Joshua Moss-Sanders is wanted for armed robberies in Fremont and San Leandro. He also has a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation. Police said the robberies took place in August and October of 2021. He is also suspected in police pursuits where he allegedly threw a firearm out the window of a vehicle and avoided arrest. Additional details about the incidents were not immediately available. Moss-Sanders is...
FREMONT, CA
Law & Crime

Texas Parents Indicted After Toddler Found Dead in Home Where Another Child Was Locked ‘In a Cage in a Room with Feces’ Everywhere

A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KRON4 News

Antioch woman dead after crashing into tree

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — The Antioch Police Department said a woman was killed when her vehicle struck a tree at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The crash occurred at Hillcrest Avenue and Laurel Road. Responding officers said they found a woman, described as being in her early 20s, trapped in her vehicle and unresponsive. She […]
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Shooting In San Francisco Bayview District Leaves Victim With Life-Threatening Injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A shooting in San Francisco Friday afternoon has left the victim fighting for his life. Police said the shooting was reported at around 1:30 p.m. at the corner of 3rd St. and Palou Ave. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from more than one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate word on a suspect or a motive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Six people dead, at least 9 hurt in shooting in Sacramento

April 3 (UPI) -- Six people died and at least nine others were injured from a shooting in downtown Sacramento, Calif., early Sunday morning, police said. "Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased," Sacramento police posted on Twitter. The shooting happened in the area of...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy