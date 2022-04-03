Bayview Shooting Leaves One Dead And One Injured

FREMONT (CBS SF) – Authorities in the East Bay are searching for a 19-year-old suspect wanted in at least two armed robberies last year. According to a statement from the Fremont Police Department, suspect Joshua Moss-Sanders is wanted for armed robberies in Fremont and San Leandro. He also has a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation. Police said the robberies took place in August and October of 2021. He is also suspected in police pursuits where he allegedly threw a firearm out the window of a vehicle and avoided arrest. Additional details about the incidents were not immediately available. Moss-Sanders is...

