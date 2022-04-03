Bayview Shooting Leaves One Dead And One Injured

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Two alleged gang members have been convicted of murders, attempted murders and assaults for their roles in a Richmond crime spree by the notorious “Swerve Team”, according to Contra Costa County prosecutors.
The Superior Court verdicts came on Wednesday for 24-year-old Marrico Williams and 23-year-old Torion Young, two of the alleged seven ‘Swerve Team’ members taken into custody in September 2016.
(L-R) Marrico Williams, Torion Young (Richmond Police Dept.)
After a lengthy trial that lasted approximately eight months, jurors found Williams guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three assaults with...
