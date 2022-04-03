ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Pedestrian dies in single-vehicle collision Saturday night

By Jack Anstine
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0ey5ASgd00

One person has died after a single-vehicle collision at East 87th Street and Newton Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

At around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a black Ford Mustang was traveling west on East 87th Street, and a male pedestrian was crossing the street heading north.

Police say the Ford Mustang struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Comments / 2

KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News

26K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
KCTV 5

Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died in a crash in Overland Park on Tuesday night, according to the police department. They say the crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and Foster Street just before 8:15 p.m. On a map, it appears that Foster Street turns into...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
MyArkLaMiss

Winnsboro man dies in Franklin Parish single-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Louisiana State Police, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:50 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 4 North of Louisiana Highway 128. Authorities reported that 86-year-old Norman Ferrington of Winnsboro died because of the crash. According to police, the […]
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSHB 41 Action News

KCPD find missing man dead

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing man. Brent D. Kendrick, 52, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning leaving Ugly Joe's Bar located at 1127 W. 103rd St. in KCMO, according to KCPD.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ford
KMOV

Three shot at North City funeral home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were shot at a funeral home in North City Saturday afternoon, police tell News 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of Cote Brilliante and Union around 1:45 p.m. The three people shot were in a vehicle which was in the parking lot of the funeral home when people approached from behind and fired shots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWCH.com

10-year-old falls to his death in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old boy died after a fall last week, according to the Great Bend Police Chief. The chief said the boy died on Thursday in what he called an unfortunate accident. The Great Bend Post reports that first responders were called to a residence in...
GREAT BEND, KS
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy