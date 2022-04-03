ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Sesame Street brings the party to Cleveland

By Nadeen Abusada
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND — Sesame Street has made its way to Cleveland with your favorites characters including Elmo, Big Bird, the cookie monster and the rest of the crew.

The interactive show will take place at the Wolstein Center, Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

You and your family can hang with the crew learn new songs and sing along with some classics. You'll also build a snowman with Elmo; flap your wings with Big Bird; marvel at Abby’s magic and lots more.

For information about the live party, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
CNN
CNN

964K+

Followers

142K+

Posts

764M+

Views

Follow CNN and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
sneakernews.com

Curry Brand Returns To Sesame Street With The Curry Flow 9

Being one of the most iconic children’s shows of all-time, Sesame Street has had a lasting influence on not only our generation but the ones that followed. And thanks to Curry Brand, the lovable cast is being appropriately celebrated, as their likenesses are applied to a drove of Curry Flow 9 colorways.
ENTERTAINMENT
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

New Amsterdam Is The Latest NBC Series To Get Cancelled, But There's Still Good News

Though only a few TV shows have suffered cancellation news so far in 2022, that number will only get bigger as time goes by, and NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam is now the latest victim on the list. Currently in the midst of a hiatus during its fourth season, New Amsterdam will actually wrap up its run after the upcoming and already ordered Season 5, so fans won’t be saying goodbye to Ryan Eggold & Co. just yet.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The Roku Channel added 15 new free channels in one major region

There are plenty of ways to watch the best streaming shows and movies, but many people turn to Roku. Roku is best known for its standalone streaming players, but the company has also dominated the smart TV market in recent years. In 2020, Roku TVs accounted for 38% of smart TVs sold in the US. But Roku is more than just a device maker.
TECHNOLOGY
digitalspy.com

NCIS Hawai'i teases major cast exit

NCIS: Hawai'i spoilers follow. NCIS: Hawai'i could be about to see a major cast member exit the series – at least going by the events of the latest episode. In 'Monster', which aired last night (March 14), Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) discovers a college acceptance letter that her son Alex (Kian Talan) has kept secret.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Sesame Street#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Big Bird#Directv#Hulu Live
Deadline

Hallmark Channel Star Brennan Elliott Inks Multi-Picture Deal With Crown Media Family Networks

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark veteran Brennan Elliott is expanding his relationship with Crown Media Family Networks, with an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal. Elliott, who most recently starred in Hallmark Channel films The Perfect Pairing and Open By Christmas, began working with the networks in 2013 when he was cast as Warren Saget in the original primetime series Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove. Since then, Elliott has been a regular presence on Hallmark Channel as well as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and the All of My Heart franchise opposite Lacey Chabert, who also recently signed a multi-picture deal...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Warner Bros. TV Group and HBO Sign First-Look Deal with Stephanie Allain’s Homegrown Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Television Group and HBO have sealed a new first-look deal with producer Stephanie Allain (“Dear White People”) and her Homegrown Pictures banner. Allain already held a first-look pact with the studio, which she sealed in February 2020; this extends that relationship and includes a partnership with HBO. Under the multi-year deal, Allain and her Homegrown Pictures team (which includes director of development Gabrielle Ebron) will develop original scripted programming for HBO and HBO Max, as well as other streaming services, cable and broadcast outlets. Warner Bros. Television will produce those projects. Allain’s credits...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
TVLine

CBS Sets Season Finale Dates for NCIS, Ghosts and 17 Others, One Series Finale

Click here to read the full article. CBS apparently has its “Eye” on the end of the TV season, and thus has announced season finale dates for 19 of its shows, plus at least one series finale. To date, CBS has renewed for the 2022-23 season only the following scripted shows: Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, Ghosts and CSI: Vegas. Bull, meanwhile, is the only announced series finale. So far. [Thunderclap] In the demo, Survivor is currently CBS’ top-rated entertainment program of the 2021-22 season (with Live+7 DVR playback factored in), followed by The Amazing Race, NCIS, The Equalizer, FBI and...
TV SERIES
makeuseof.com

What Amazon Buying MGM Means for Prime Video

Amazon has finally grabbed Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), with the deal managing to dodge a blockade by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). For $8.45 billion, Amazon is getting its hands on the entire MGM catalog, which is quite impressive. Furthermore, MGM will be part of Amazon's future content creation endeavors. Why Did...
BUSINESS
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals May Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its May lineup. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original movies during the month, ET can exclusively reveal, while continuing to air new episodes of When Calls the Heart before season 9 wraps up Sunday, May 22 with the anticipated finale. Highlighted for...
MOVIES
Primetimer

HBO Max and Discovery+ will eventually be merged into one app

Rather than offer the two streaming platforms as a bundle, HBO Max and Discovery+ will be combined at some point after Discovery's merger with WarnerMedia is completed. But it won't happen right away, as there will be bundling while the merge company figures out to right way to build a combined platform for HBO Max and Discovery+.
TV & VIDEOS
24/7 Wall St.

Worst Movies to Stream on HBO Max This Month

Launched less than two years ago, HBO Max, the HBO pay TV network’s premium brand extension, offers a repertoire of movie and TV properties from the treasure house of material owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia. However, there are some turkeys in with the treasures – movies that are disliked by audiences and critics alike, and that […]
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More in April 2022

Better Call Saul is almost back, and you know what that means: Better call off your plans and make room for some great TV. The Breaking Bad prequel kicks off its sixth and final season on AMC on April 18, after finally dropping Season 5 on Netflix on April 4. On top of that exciting return, April also brings the final seasons of two Netflix hits — Ozark and Grace and Frankie — plus new seasons of Barry on HBO and Russian Doll on Netflix. New shows are in the pipeline, too, like FX's Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu and Roar on Apple TV+. You'll find them all in our recommendations for the best shows and movies released in April on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

CNN

964K+
Followers
142K+
Post
764M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy