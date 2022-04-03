Penn State outlines plan to find next athletic director; who are some rumored candidates?

A general view of Beaver Stadium. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State has outlined its plan to find a new athletic director.

Current Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour announced in March that her run in charge of the Nittany Lions would end when she retires this summer. A specific end date has not yet been set. But, she is expected to work through June.

“As we got clear of the fall, football season, the bowl game, and finished up our women’s volleyball search, our COVID numbers started to go down and we were all able to kind of take a little bit of a breath,” Barbour said. “I went and spent some time with my family late January. That really started my mind thinking, and as I kind of assessed where I was and started thinking about it, in terms of the intersection with where Penn State was, and in particular our presidential transition.

“I really determined and decided that, not only was it the best decision for me at the right time for me, but that it was probably pretty good timing for Penn State. And so, that’s, that’s where my decision came from.”

How will Penn State replace Barbour?

Barbour came to Penn State from California back in 2014. She led the charge to build the Morgan Academic Center, and was a central figure in the Facilities Master Plan. Barbour was also twice named the nation’s best Athletic Director of the Year. She also landed on the finalists’ list multiple times. Key hires included men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry and women’s volleyball leader Katie Schumacher-Cawley. Barbour also signed off on a new 10-year deal for head football coach James Franklin.

The question now, of course, is how will Penn State go about replacing her?

Major change is on the horizon at the university. Barbour is exiting in the same year as school president Eric Barron. He will be replaced in May by Neeli Bendapudi. She will lead the search for the next Penn State athletic director and be assisted by search firm TurnkeyZRG. The goal is to have a hire in place by July 1.

“Penn State has one of the most successful athletics programs in the country, with a proven track record for educating and graduating our talented student-athletes. Our partnership with TurnkeyZRG will be key to identifying a leader who is well positioned to further elevate the exceptional Penn State athletics experience,” Bendapudi said in a released statement.

“The University will seek a visionary leader to uphold the Nittany Lions’ demonstrated tradition of excellence on and off the field and support the continued development of our students, coaches and staff.”

What should Bendapudi be looking for?

It’s a huge first hire for the former Louisville president. Penn State needs someone with a strong fundraising background and experience with either building or renovating athletic spaces. One of the top projects the newcomer will face in that regard is what to do with Beaver Stadium. But, other facilities need to be looked at as well, including the McCoy Natatorium and Rec Hall, among others. It’s also crucial that the school finds someone who is willing to guide the athletic department through the many challenges and changes on the horizon. Those include, among other things, name, image, and likeness dealings, student-athlete and coach retainment, and finding creative ways to make money that supports the school’s 31 athletic programs. And, it goes without saying that the ability to fundraise is a must.

“In terms of the intersection with where Penn State was, and in particular our presidential transition, I really determined and decided that not only was it the best decision for me and the right time for me, but it was probably pretty good timing for Penn State.

“I think that Neeli Bendapudi is going to be fantastic for Penn State.”

Who are the rumored candidates?

TurnkeyZRG has become a leader in this kind of search firm space. That’s partially because of its ability to help recruit talent quietly. In other words, leaks should be very few and far between, if at all, during this process.

There has been one name already linked to the opening, however. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported in March that Northern Illinois University athletic director Sean Frazier was a “prime target.” What that means isn’t exactly clear. But, Frazier has a strong academic and fundraising background and also worked for years under Wisconsin stalwart Barry Alvarez. He is an attractive candidate, at the very least.

Media reports have suggested other candidates for the job. Another Mid-American Conference possibility is Ball State’s Beth Goetz. She was a finalist for the Wisconsin job that went to Chris McIntosh last summer, according to The Athletic. A name with Pennsylvania ties, then, is Patrick Kraft. He currently leads Boston College’s athletic department after a multi-year run at Temple. He raised tens of millions of dollars for the Eagles’ athletic department.

There are internal options, as well. Deputy Director of Athletics for Administration Lynn Holleran has worked at Penn State for a long time and in college athletics for more than 30 years. Scott Sidwell, then, is the Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs. He was previously the athletic director at San Francisco. However, an outside hire is likely.