Duke players reveal what it meant to participate in Coach K's final season

By Barkley Truax about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E3ctg_0ey59uCb00
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Duke players have felt an added pressure to perform well throughout Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement tour, and now that it’s over, Coach K’s final Blue Devils stars spoke out on what it’s meant to them to perform at Duke during a season that would inevitably see Krzyzewski’s career come to a close at the conclusion of the season.

“Just being able to go to war with Coach and the team for the whole season — he was so committed to us all year. Never made it about him,” Paolo Banchero said. And you’re just proud that we were able to go out and fight, be in a fight with Coach every game.

“You don’t get time to think about it right now, but I’m sure, when we look back on it, we’re going to be proud that we got to play for him. And he had our back the whole year, had our back every game. Put a lot of trust in us. Always believed in us.”

Wendell Moore Jr., a junior forward that has played under Krzyzewski for three seasons, gave an emotional tribute to his now retired head coach after losing a nail-biter to rival North Carolina 81-77 in the Final Four Saturday night.

“I think for me it’s been everything,” Moore Jr. said. “Like these two guys (Banchero, Trevor Keels) up here, it was a dream of ours to come here. Coach delivered on every promise he gave us, and even more. Like Paolo said, he not only turned us into better players but better people. And we have someone like that of his caliber, he doesn’t have to take the time to do any of that. He does it with his heart. He does everything with his heart. He loves each and every one of us dearly. And we all love him. So we can do nothing but thank him for everything he’s done for us.”

Moore Jr.’s sentiment was echoed by Keels, reiterating that Coach K was a players-first type of coach. Despite falling two wins shy of sending Krzyzewski off to retirement in style with a sixth ring, Keels, and the rest of this season’s Blue Devils squad know that they did all the could for their retiring coach.

“Since I’ve been here, Coach K always has been there for me,” Keels said. “He got on me at times when I need to be got on. And like Wendell said, he wants the best for us. And I think everybody can say that on the team. Not just only him, but everybody on the staff, including managers, everybody. It’s a whole collective effort.

“And I think all of us left it out there and played with joy. We had fun out there. We came up short, but we for sure had fun out there.”

On3.com

Puff Johnson addresses late-game injury that caused him to throw up

Puff Johnson isn’t one of the most notable names on North Carolina‘s roster, but he is a role player who can produce for the Tar Heels when he’s needed the most. That was certainly the case on Monday night in the NCAA National Championship game, as Johnson came off the bench and helped provide some spark for UNC.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
WXII 12

Duke University Final Four watch party draws thousands of students

DURHAM, N.C. — It was a packed night inside Cameron Indoor Stadium as Duke University hosted a Final Four watch party for students Saturday. It was absolutely electric inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke officials told WXII 12 News, about 6,200 people attended the event. They said about 2,000 people...
DURHAM, NC
