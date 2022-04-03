Georgia sweeps Florida with 14-8 victory on Saturday

Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications

The Georgia Bulldogs secure the season sweep over the No. 14 Florida Gators in a 14-8 victory on Saturday afternoon. Much like the first two games of the series, Saturday’s outing was a game of momentum swings. In the end, the Bulldogs were able to secure enough points to get the win.

The Bulldogs’ series sweep over the Gators was the first time since… well… the last time the Gators played at Foley Field in 2019. Florida won the series 2-1 last season, and the two teams did not meet in 2020 due to COVID.

The ball was flying early and often in the outing, with three combined runs in the first inning alone. Florida’s game got kicked off when Sterlin Thompson’s single to center field scored Colby Halter, their leadoff hitter.

Georgia immediately responded in the bottom of the inning with Ben Anderson scoring on a wild pitch and a Connor Tate double scoring Cole Tate, giving the Bulldogs an early 2-1 lead.

For the next three innings, neither offense was able to put any runners across home, or even put many runners on base for a matter of fact. Georgia’s defensive effort was led by a strong performance by former Florida Gator RHP Nolan Crisp.

After transferring from Florida to Georgia along with current Bulldog teammate, Cory Acton, it’s safe to say that Crisp is happy about his decision to transfer.

“The last start I had, I was on the other side pitching for Florida against Georgia. So, it was good to be on the Dawgs’ side today.”

While the game had been going well for the Bulldogs, in the fifth inning, the walls came crashing down on the Georgia defense to the tune of a five-run inning for the Gators, giving them a 6-2 lead over the Bulldogs.

For Scott Stricklin, he knew that the deficit would not be easy to come back from, but he knew that the Bulldogs had what it took to make the comeback.

“When you go out there and you play so hard, you’re going to make mistakes, you’re going to strike out, you’re going to make errors. You have to bounce back; you can’t let it affect you.”

After the game, it was clear to see that the Bulldogs took Stricklin’s message to heart.

Once the seventh inning rolled around for the Georgia offense, it was do-or-die for the Bulldogs. Although Anderson scored in the bottom of the fifth cut it to a three-score game for Georgia, the Dawgs were reaching for the steering wheel.

And just when they needed it most, the Dawgs’ offense caught on fire.

Georgia’s eight-run seventh inning was the most runs that they’ve had in an inning all season. Fernando Gonzalez was responsible for two of these runs, one of which came off of a solo home run shot to left field. However, the biggest play in Georgia’s eight-point run came when Garrett Blaylock hit a three-run homerun to put Georgia ahead 10-6. Florida got two runs back in the eighth, but Georgia tacked on three more with a home run by Connor Tate.

After the game, Blaylock explained what all went into his hit.

“I always feel like I have a chance to do something like that. What we talk about with our team is just have positive self-talk, talking yourself up, and I just reminded myself that I got a barrel at my last at bat and I was about to do it again.”

Looking back on the Bulldogs’ season sweep, it’s hard to imagine that the same Georgia team lost 18-5 against the Kentucky Wildcats less than a week ago.

With a complete turnaround in the Bulldogs’ confidence, Blaylock explained what the mentality of the team is like after Georgia’s win.

“You know, we’re just feeling really good. We hadn’t played our best ball up until this point, but we had a good midweek, and we know obviously, getting a sweep feels really good. We’ll try to carry it over into the next midweek, and just keep on replicating this. You know, like today, we were down 6-2, and playing really bad, actually, but you know, bats started coming around a little bit, and any time you’re scoring like that, you just try to salvage and try to get a good at bat.”

Georgia returns to action next Tuesday when they head to Clemson, South Carolina to take on the Tigers at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The game is set for 7:00 pm ET on ACC Network.